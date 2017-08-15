Hundredth Town Chorus seeks new members

Westborough – The Hundredth Town Chorus (HTC) will begin its fall session Wednesday, Sept. 6, and is searching for new female singers to join.

HTC is an organization of women who enjoy singing four-part harmony in a relaxing and fun environment. The chorus was founded in 1949 by the Westborough Women’s Club, with a mission to share the joy of music by singing and entertaining at area nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and senior centers. The chorus is made up of members from all over Worcester County, including Westborough, Northborough, Shrewsbury, Marlborough, Grafton, Hopkinton, Southborough, Millbury and Uxbridge.

No auditions are required. There is a need for new voices of all ages and in all parts. Rehearsals run from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays at Congregation B’nai Shalom, 117 E. Main St., Westborough. The chorus is not affiliated with the synagogue. There are no night or weekend rehearsals or obligations. All performances are also held on Wednesday mornings. Women are invited to come to rehearsal and join right in or to observe. No fundraising or ticket selling is asked of its members.

HTC is supported, in part, by a grant from the Westborough Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.

For more information, visit hundredthtownchorus. com or Facebook page, email htc.chorus@gmail.com, or call the director Mary at 508-847-2961.