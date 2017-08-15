Tuesday, August 15th, 2017 | Posted by

Irene D. Charpentier, 81, of Marlborough

Marlborough – Irene D. (LePage) Charpentier, 81, of Marlborough, passed away surrounded by her loving family Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017.

Born Sept. 9, 1935 in Lewiston, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and MarieAnge (Foley) LePage. She was also predeceased by her former spouse, Edgar A. Charpentier, and her siblings, Norman, Joseph and Richard LePage and Doris Linnell.

She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Kane and her husband Kevin of Braintree; her son, Garry Charpentier and his wife Debi of Marlborough; four grandchildren, Ryan Kane and his wife Mckenzie of Plattsburgh, N.Y., Matthew Kane and his wife Austin of Hampstead, N.C., and Rachel and Patrick Kane, both of Braintre;e and one great-grandson, Chase Kane of Plattsburgh.

Irene was a resident of Marlborough for most of her life. She loved playing bingo and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held Friday, Aug. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln St., Marlborough, followed by a chapel service at 2  p.m. Burial will take place privately at a later date.

