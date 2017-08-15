Walter J. Kalczynski, 88, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Walter J. “Walt” Kalczynski, 88, a longtime resident of Shrewsbury, died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 in Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester after a period of falling health. His wife of 63 years, Marie (L’Esperance) Kalczynski, passed away June 3, 2016.

Walter, son of the late Joseph V. and Mary (Bernat) Kalczynski, was born Jan. 16, 1929 in Three Rivers, Mass. Walter proudly served his country with the United States Air Force during the end of WWII and the Korean War.

In 1952, Walter J. “Walt” Kalczynski met Marie, and in 1953 they married and began to raise their family with love and devotion for each other and their family. In 1955, Marie and Walter purchased their home in Shrewsbury where they have lived, enjoying many holidays, special occasions and family celebrations over the last 63 years.

Walter is survived by his children, Steven W. Kalczynski and his wife Deborah of Birmingham, Mich., Susan Milkman and her husband Robert of Barre, Jean LeClaire of Warwick, R.I., Patricia Martin and her husband Marcel of Grafton, and Linda Sweeney and her husband Paul of Hubbardston; a sister, Joyce Harrahy and her husband John of Merrimack, N.H.; 10 grandchildren, Stefan and Sarah Kalczynski, Melissa LaMonda and her husband Joe, Scott LeClaire, Amanda Stabler and her husband Mark, Joseph, Katherine and Daniel Martin, and Jack and Bryan Sweeney; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He was predeceased by a brother, Carl Bernart, and two sisters, Rose Regan and Mary (Mania) Zinkevitch.

Walter was a member of the VICTOR R. QUARANTA Post 397 American Legion and an active member of the Shrewsbury Soldiers Memorial Commission.

Walter had worked for the Coca Cola Bottling Company for 44 years before he retired. After his retirement, Walter enjoyed working as a school bus driver for former Laid Law School Bus Company. He enjoyed traveling to many parts of the world especially England, Japan and China where he walked the Great Wall. He and Marie also drove across the United States visiting our landmarks. Walter and Marie also truly believed that faith, family and friends were the most important things in life. He was very generous with his love, time and resources to his grandchildren whom he adored so dearly.

Walter’s funeral will be Thursday, Aug. 17 from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcster, with a procession to the Church of Saint Anne, 130 Boston Tpke., Shrewsbury, where his funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Walter will be laid to rest alongside his beloved wife in Mountain View Cemetery. A period of calling hours will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. in the funeral home prior to leaving for church.

Those who wish to remember Walter by way of a memorial tribute are kindly asked to consider Saint Anne’s Human Services, 130 Boston Tpke., Shrewsbury, MA 01545.

