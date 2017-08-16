Wednesday, August 16th, 2017 | Posted by

Berlin Scout Troop earns Bronze Award

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Berlin Troop 75302 delivers their leaflets to the Hudson Recreation Department: (l to r) Larissa, Gabby, Hailey and Kate S. with Hudson Recreation Department staff Steven Santos, Daniel Hannon and Joshua Aponte. Girl Scouts absent from the photo are Kate A., Ava, Keira, Brielle and Olivia. (Photos/submitted)

Region – Girl Scouts in Berlin Troop 75302 recently completed their Bronze Award, the highest honor a Junior Girl Scout can earn. The Bronze Award allows the Girl Scouts to demonstrate leadership skills by completing a project that makes a difference in their community. The troop worked together to create two informational leaflets of things to do and see while enjoying the local nature trails.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=91882

Posted by on Aug 16 2017. Filed under Neighbors in the news, Region. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Allen: Haha I can’t feel too sorry for a bunch of dumb birds becoming road kill. Plus, why are geese so great?...
  • Ken Kormanak: Great restoration of your tank in Northborough. Its also good to know that the Collings Foundation has...
  • Bruce Tretter: Helping people and doing it in a manner that genuinely puts them at ease is what Gary does best. You...
  • Jim Bagdon: Abrams Company of the United States Army Brotherhood of Tankers would like to send a special thanks Larry...
  • Robbin Miller: What a wonderful program to promote literacy and connection in your neighborhood. After reading the...

Recently Added