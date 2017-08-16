Berlin Scout Troop earns Bronze Award
Region – Girl Scouts in Berlin Troop 75302 recently completed their Bronze Award, the highest honor a Junior Girl Scout can earn. The Bronze Award allows the Girl Scouts to demonstrate leadership skills by completing a project that makes a difference in their community. The troop worked together to create two informational leaflets of things to do and see while enjoying the local nature trails.
