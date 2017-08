Hudson police log, Aug. 18 edition

Hudson

Tuesday, Aug. 1

7:48 a.m. Hosmer St. MV accident w/property damage.

9:48 a.m. Glen Rd. Suspicious activity.

10:52 a.m. Gerry Dr. Suspicious activity.

11:19 a.m. Warner St. MV accident w/property damage.

3:02 a.m. Day Cir. Fraud.

7:23 p.m. Highland Commons East. Animal complaint.

10:26 p.m. Carter St. Larceny.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

7:07 a.m. Rotherham Way. Medical.

8:26 a.m. Church St. MV accident – leaving scene.

3:36 p.m. Felton St. Suspicious activity.

5:03 p.m. Birchwood Rd. Burglary.

8:58 p.m. Forest Ave. MV accident w/property damage.

10:40 p.m. Rutland St. Suspicious activity.

Thursday, Aug. 3

5:54 a.m. Reardon Rd. Medical.

9:02 a.m. High St. MV accident w/property damage.

11:30 a.m. Warner St. Larceny.

4:37 p.m. Causeway St. Suspicious activity.

7:12 p.m. Green St. Disturbance/general.

8:00 p.m. Park St. Disturbance/general.

9:50 p.m. Church St. Disturbance/general.

Friday, Aug. 4

12:32 a.m. Brigham St. Suspicious activity.

3:02 a.m. Tiffany Ln. Noise complaint.

Saturday, Aug. 5

11:09 a.m. Houghton St. MV accident w/property damage.

12:23 p.m. Main St. Disturbance/general.

2:21 p.m. Municipal Dr. Fraud.

4:46 p.m. Reed Rd. MV accident w/property damage.

7:13 p.m. Arrested, Brett Pettis, 24, of 12 Old Bolton Rd., Stow, for speeding, OUI liquor.

9:27 p.m. Cottage St. Vandalism.

11:25 p.m. Felton/Main Sts. Suspicious activity.

Sunday, Aug. 6

12:34 a.m. Park St. Suspicious activity.

12:46 a.m. Lincoln St. Suspicious activity.

2:02 a.m. Lake St. Medical.

3:52 a.m. O’Neil St. Animal complaint.

11:18 a.m. Stratton Dr. Medical.

3:50 p.m. Washington St. MV accident w/personal injury.

6:19 p.m. Cottage St. Suspicious activity.

7:16 p.m. Arrested, Ashley N. Harding, 24, of 1 Curley Dr., Hudson, on warrant.

9:15 p.m. Highland Commons East. Suspicious activity.

10:40 p.m. Hampshire Cir. Suspicious activity.

Monday, Aug. 7

1:10 a.m. Eaton Dr. Medical.

9:14 a.m. Falls Brook Rd. Vandalism.

1:45 p.m. Washington St. Suspicious activity.

2:51 p.m. Main St. MV accident w/property damage.

6:38 p.m. Felton St. Vandalism.

7:10 p.m. Blueberry Ln. Suspicious activity.

10:28 p.m. Main St. Well-being check.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

3:29 a.m. River Rd. Suspicious activity.

11:54 a.m. Main St. MV accident w/property damage.

12:45 p.m. Marjorie St. Animal complaint.

2:12 p.m. Glen Rd. MV accident w/property damage.

5:09 p.m. Glen Rd. Disturbance/general.

6:16 p.m. Woodland Dr. Suspicious activity.

6:18 p.m. Washington St. Suspicious activity.

8:02 p.m. Brigham Cir. Traffic/MV complaint.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

7:38 a.m. Washington St. MV accident w/property damage.

9:38 a.m. Washington St. MV accident w/property damage.

1:26 p.m. Packard St. MV accident w/property damage.

4:26 p.m. Lake St. Medical.

11:44 p.m. Coolidge St. Suspicious activity.

Thursday, Aug. 10

12:13 a.m. Knotts St. Suspicious activity.

8:54 a.m. Lake St. Suspicious activity.

9:35 a.m. Coolidge St. Larceny.

10:31 a.m. Main St. MV accident w/property damage.

11:13 a.m. Water St. Suspicious activity.

4:03 p.m. Houghton St. Fraud.

4:23 p.m. Cox St. MV accident w/property damage.

5:06 p.m. Piccard St. Fraud.

7:53 p.m. Rutland St. Vandalism.

Friday, Aug. 11

12:07 a.m. Washington St. Medical.

12:23 a.m. Cottage St. Suspicious activity.

4:13 a.m. Lincoln St. Suspicious activity.

12:51 p.m. Cottage St. Disturbance/general.

4:17 p.m. Lincoln St. Fraud.

4:59 p.m. Priest St. Suspicious activity.

5:19 p.m. Lincoln St. Fraud.

10:16 p.m. Broad St. Suspicious activity.

11:34 p.m. Main St. Disturbance/general.

11:42 p.m. Washington St. Suspicious activity.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.