Marlborough police log, Aug. 18 edition

Marlborough

Friday, Aug. 4

8:17 a.m. Chase Rd. Harassment.

9:27 a.m. Arrested, Kevin Nokes, 57, of 498 Lincoln St., Apt. 3, Marlborough, on warrant.

11:32 a.m. Chestnut St. Vandalism.

2:20 p.m. Patricia Rd. Larceny.

3:53 p.m. Essex St. Suspicious activity.

3:55 p.m. Broad St. Well-being check.

6:50 p.m. Arrested, Richard T. Mangus, 79, of 8 Lakeshore Dr., Hudson, for disturbing the peace.

8:22 p.m. Maple St. Larceny.

10:09 p.m. Boston Post Road East. Disturbance.

Saturday, Aug. 5

1:35 a.m. Helen Dr. Disturbance.

1:39 a.m. Boston Post Road West. Larceny.

6:29 a.m. Concord Rd. Suspicious activity.

7:35 a.m. Boston Post Road East. Suspicious MV.

12:13 p.m. Donald J. Lynch Blvd. Burglary/B&E past.

1:06 p.m. Tavitian Blvd. Threats.

4:52 p.m. Central St. Suspicious activity.

6:40 p.m. Lincoln St. Trespassing.

9:56 p.m. State St. Suspicious MV.

Sunday, Aug. 6

3:09 a.m. East Main St. Disturbance.

9:47 a.m. Broad St. Suspicious activity.

11:31 a.m. Briarwood Ln. Harassment.

12:08 p.m. Arrested, Stanley L. Flemon, 36, of 46 Mustang Ave., Marlborough, on warrant.

1:12 p.m. State St. Harassment.

4:00 p.m. Royce Rd. Disturbance.

6:16 p.m. Bolton St. Larceny.

7:19 p.m. Elm St. Vandalism.

8:52 p.m. Stevens St. Disturbance.

9:51 p.m. Maple St. Suspicious activity.

Monday, Aug. 7

1:58 a.m. Main St. Disturbance.

6:44 a.m. Boston Post Road West. Burglary/B&E past.

8:01 a.m. Arrested, Jermaine Earl Johnson, 35, of 32 Main St., Apt. 11, Marlborough, courtesy booking.

9:44 a.m. Paquin Dr. Vandalism.

10:07 a.m. Boston Post Road East. Suspicious activity.

10:46 a.m. Donald J. Lynch Blvd. Larceny.

2:02 p.m. Arrested, Jose Cirilo, 28, of 44 Phelps St., Marlborough, on warrant.

2:41 p.m. Boston Post Road East. Disturbance.

5:13 p.m. Boston Post Road East. Larceny.

7:56 p.m. Edinboro St. Suspicious MV.

9:02 p.m. East Main St. Larceny.

10:36 p.m. Patricia Rd. Harassment.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

2:15 a.m. Girard St. Vandalism.

2:22 a.m. Broad St. Suspicious activity.

6:52 a.m. Shanes Ln. Vandalism.

8:24 a.m. Pleasant St. Burglary/past B&E.

10:49 a.m. Prospect St. Harassment.

11:01 a.m. Pleasant St. Burglary/past B&E.

1:40 p.m. Saint Ives Way. Threats.

2:07 p.m. Broadmeadow Rd. Fraud/forgery.

4:19 p.m. Pioneer Trl. Threats.

4:28 p.m. Chestnut St. Burglary/past B&E.

5:50 p.m. Pleasant St. Burglary/past B&E.

5:54 p.m. Ringold St. Disturbance.

9:35 p.m. Arrested, Jason A. Caron, 37, of 28 Berkley St., Marlborough, for MV lights violation, op MV with license suspended.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

1:20 a.m. Bolton St. Suspicious MV.

4:50 p.m. W Main St. Disturbance.

6:17 a.m. Briarwood Ln. Vandalism.

8:35 a.m. Lakeshore Dr. Suspicious MV.

2:30 p.m. Essex St. Burglary/B&E past.

2:35 p.m. Victoria Ln. Fraud/forgery.

3:11 p.m. Highland St. Fraud/forgery.

3:44 p.m. Jefferson St. Vandalism.

6:39 p.m. Waterford Dr. Larceny.

9:14 p.m. Boston Post Road East. Suspicious activity.

10:56 p.m. Maple St. Vandalism.

Thursday, Aug. 10

12:29 am. Maple St. Suspicious activity.

5:24 a.m. Maurice Dr. Vandalism.

5:45 a.m. Simmons St. Vandalism.

6:55 a.m. Bigelow St. Vandalism.

6:58 a.m. Church St. Harassment.

7:03 a.m. Elm St. Vandalism.

7:54 a.m. Pioneer Trl. Vandalism.

9:32 a.m. Briarwood Ln. Harassment.

2:06 p.m. Arrested, Ali Mansa Abdul-Malik, 23, of 1700 Murchinson Rd., Fayetteville, N.C., for fugitive from justice without warrant, warrant.

4:18 p.m. Main St. Trespassing.

6:17 p.m. Pioneer Trl. Fraud/forgery.

6:55 p.m. Francis St. Fraud/forgery.

8:15 p.m. Norwood St. Vandalism.

9:45 p.m. Broadmeadow/Farm Rds. Suspicious activity.

10:16 p.m. Broad St. Disturbance.

Friday, Aug. 11

1:39 a.m. Lakeshore Dr./Hill Rd. Suspicious MV.

3:38 a.m. Lakeside Ave. Suspicious MV.

3:44 a.m. Lincoln St. Suspicious activity.

2:27 p.m. Arnold St. Larceny.

4:41 p.m. Witherbee Ter. Harassment.

8:30 p.m. Arrested, Dawbidy Gnom Desouza, 33, of 4743 NW 5th Ave., Pompano Beach, Fla., for fail to stop/yield, op MV with license suspended.

9:34 p.m. Lakeside Ave. Assault.

9:52 p.m. Boston Post Road East. Suspicious activity.

Saturday, Aug. 12

2:44 a.m. Pleasant St. Suspicious MV.

9:37 a.m. Simpson Rd. Vandalism.

10:41 a.m. Boston Post Road East. Suspicious activity.

1:58 p.m. Arrested, Danny Choun, 26, of 64 Hitchcock Rd., Apt. 1, Worcester, for shoplifting by concealing merchandise, warrant.

2:38 p.m. Garabed Blvd. Threats.

7:20 p.m. Maple St. Disturbance.

11:18 p.m. Arrested, Erby Pierre-Louis, 30, of 209 Pleasant St., Berlin, for A&B on a person +60 or disabled, A&B, A&B with dangerous weapon, resist arrest, vandalize property (2 cts).

Sunday, Aug. 13

12:31 a.m. Paris St. Disturbance.

1:55 a.m. Millham St. Suspicious MV.

3:24 a.m. Russell St. Disturbance.

11:07 a.m. Arrested, Darren Lamar Norfleet, 31, of 21 Mt. Vernon St., Apt. 3C, Worcester, for larceny over $250 (2 cts).

12:55 p.m. Elm/Felton Sts. MVA with injuries.

1:48 p.m. Bolton St. Harassment.

3:37 p.m. Arrested, Jordy Monge, 23, of 103 Prospect St., Apt. 2, Marlborough, for disturbing the peace.

7:11 p.m. Spring/Frye Sts. Assault.

7:55 p.m. Robin Dr. Suspicious activity.

8:37 p.m. Garabed Blvd. Trespassing.

9:57 p.m. Broad St. Disturbance.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.