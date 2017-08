Northborough police log, Aug. 18 edition

Northborough

Sunday, July 30

2:55 a.m. Southwest Cutoff. Larceny.

4:01 p.m. Belmont St./Route 9. Vandalism.

7:14 p.m. Allison Rd. Disturbance.

8:51 p.m. Green St. Disturbance.

Monday, July 31

1:56 p.m. Winn Ter. Fire Dept. asst.

2:14 p.m. Mayflower Rd. Ambulance.

5:43 p.m. Newton St. Keep the peace.

6:43 p.m. West Main St. Illegal dumping.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

12:57 a.m. Southwest Cutoff. Disturbance.

3:45 a.m. Milk Porridge Cir. Ambulance.

3:52 p.m. Colby St., Animal calls.

7:05 p.m. Arrested, Carol Ann Sousa, 52, of 11 Kendig St., Worcester, for OUI liquor, negligent operation of motor vehicle, fail to use care start/stop/turn/back.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

4:52 p.m. West Main St. Ambulance.

6:12 a.m. West Main St. Fire Dept. asst.

11:22 a.m. Colburn St. Accident: P.D.

4:55 p.m. Pinehaven Dr. Scams.

Thursday, Aug. 3

12:03 p.m. Shops Way. Larceny.

2:21 p.m. Cedar Hill Rd. Dog complaint.

5:10 p.m. South St. Disturbance.

7:43 p.m. Maple St. Disturbance.

Friday, Aug. 4

7:28 a.m. Shops Way. Larceny.

9:43 a.m. Arrested, Emily Jean Defosse, 27, of 118 Maple Ave., Rutland, on warrant.

10:15 a.m. West Main St. Larceny.

5:15 p.m. Hudson St. Accident: P.D.

10:12 p.m. Otis St. Disturbance.

Saturday, Aug. 5

1:41 a.m. Shops Way. Auto theft.

1:12 p.m. Main St. Accident: fatal.

2:29 p.m. Belmont St./Route 9. Accident: P.D.

8:08 p.m. Maple St. Disturbance.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.