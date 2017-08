Shrewsbury police log, Aug. 18 edition

Shrewsbury

Friday, Aug. 4

11:13 a.m. Gulf St. Suspicious person/MV.

12:09 p.m. Boston Tpke. Threats.

1:33 p.m. Lake St. Well-being check.

2:48 p.m. Worthington Ave. B&E motor vehicle.

3:22 p.m. Lake St. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris.

5:39 p.m. Stoney Hill Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

7:42 p.m. Boston Tpke. Assaults.

8:08 p.m. South Quinsigamond Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

8:28 p.m. Florence St. Suspicious person/MV.

Saturday, Aug. 5

12:54 a.m. Hartford Tpke./George St. Suspicious person/MV.

2:03 a.m. Old Mill Rd./Harrington Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

2:29 a.m. Thestland Dr. Suspicious person/MV.

3:19 a.m. Prospect St. Suspicious person/MV.

8:57 a.m. Arrested, Chad S. Krasnecky, 37, homeless, for obstruction of justice.

11:08 a.m. Grove St. B&E residential.

5:11 p.m. Boston Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

7:18 p.m. Stone Hill Rd./Nightingale Dr. Suspicious person/MV.

9:23 p.m. Main St./North Quinsigamond. Suspicious person/MV.

10:52 p.m. Lake St. Disturbance.

Sunday, Aug. 6

12:29 a.m. Bittersweet Cir. Disturbance.

8:16 a.m. Madison Place. Vandalism.

8:35 a.m. Clinton St. Suspicious person/MV.

2:34 p.m. Bow St. Suspicious person/MV.

7:57 p.m. Grafton St. Larceny.

9:29 p.m. Boston Tpke./South St. Suspicious person/MV.

9:33 p.m. Florence St. Suspicious person/MV.

Monday, Aug. 7

1:17 a.m. Hapgood Way/Maple Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

7:18 a.m. Hartford Tpke. Vandalism.

10:21 a.m. Wadsworth Rd. Illegal dumping.

1:41 p.m. Stoney Hill Rd. Disturbance.

2:50 p.m. Maple Ave. Harassment.

4:49 p.m. Estabrook Rd. Assaults.

5:22 p.m. Boston Tpke. Dispute.

10:51 p.m. Holden St. Accident with injury.

11:35 p.m. Glen Gerry Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

12:07 a.m. Florence St. Suspicious person/MV.

1:01 a.m. North Quinsigamond. Disturbance.

5:20 a.m. Commons Dr. Suspicious person/MV.

9:30 a.m. Maple Ave. Harassment.

10:35 a.m. Arrested, Sara-Ellen Demers, 28, of 12 Clapp St., Apt. 2, Worcester, on warrant.

12:58 p.m. Stoney Hill Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

1:37 p.m. Arrested, Jose Antonio Diaz, 28, of 58 Progressive St., Worcester, on warrant.

4:57 p.m. Arrested, Jesse Lee Taylor, 31, of 9 George St., Oxford, on warrant.

9:45 p.m. Cherry Hill Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

10:08 p.m. Bunker Hill Rd. Threats.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

1:18 a.m. Stoney Hill Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

1:31 a.m. Worthington Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

9:41 a.m. Boston Tpke. Threats.

11:35 a.m. Grafton St. Harassment.

2:18 p.m. Route 9/Maple St. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris.

3:08 p.m. Thistle Hill Dr. Suspicious person/MV.

4:23 p.m. Maple Ave. Vandalism.

5:31 p.m. Boston Tpke. Harassment.

7:42 p.m. Memorial Dr. Vandalism.

8:26 p.m. Harrington Ave. Harassment.

9:26 p.m. Boylston St. Suspicious person/MV.

9:55 p.m. Hartford Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

Thursday, Aug. 10

12:19 a.m. Prospect St./Birch Brush Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

1:46 a.m. David Rd. Disturbance.

3:15 a.m. Mercury/Venus Drs. Suspicious person/MV.

6:01 a.m. Boston Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.