Westborough police log, Aug. 18 edition

Westborough

Monday, Aug. 7

7:14 a.m. Longmeadow Rd. Suspicious auto.

7:57 a.m. W Main St. Parking violation/complaint.

8:40 a.m. Turnpike Rd./Computer Dr. Accident property damage.

11:48 a.m. Union St. Suspicious person.

2:34 p.m. Parkman/Grove Sts. Road/tree/wires.

6:08 p.m. Turnpike Rd./Otis St. Accident property damage.

7:26 p.m. I495. Road/tree/wires.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

12:17 p.m. Arrested, John Ferreira, 54, of 99 Vinton St., Melrose, for warrant, use MV without authority, operating after license or right to op suspended.

2:16 p.m. Brigham St. Trespassing.

2:52 p.m. Computer Dr. Larceny.

3:44 p.m. Oak St. Well-being check.

4:31 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Road./tree/wires.

6:29 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Accident property damage.

7:41 p.m. Fisher St. Suspicious activity.

8:30 p.m. Fisher/Gleason Sts. Accident property damage.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

7:48 a.m. Lyman St. Larceny.

9:31 a.m. W Main St. Accident – personal injury.

12:31 p.m. Fisher/Milk Sts. Accident – personal injury.

4:42 p.m. O’Neil Dr. Vandalism.

6:01 p.m. Overlook Dr./Eli Whitney St. Parking violation/complaint.

7:23 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Erratic operator.

9:36 p.m. Oak St. Well-being check.

Thursday, Aug. 10

5:53 a.m. Milk St. Erratic operator.

8:26 a.m. Whispering Pine Dr. Suspicious auto.

9:39 a.m. E Main St. Suspicious person.

12:06 p.m. W Main St. Parking violation/complaint.

1:39 p.m. Oak St. Well-being check.

4:57 p.m. Windsor Ridge Dr. Traffic/motor vehicle.

5:24 p.m. Turnpike Rd./Otis St. Erratic operator.

6:01 p.m. W Main/Church Sts. Traffic/motor vehicle.

9:10 p.m. Lyman St. Suspicious activity.

10:53 p.m. Flanders Rd. Road/tree/wires.

Friday, Aug. 11

4:45 a.m. Eli Whitney/W Main Sts. Accident property damage.

6:11 a.m. Gilmore Rd. Road/tree/wires.

11:41 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Road/tree/wires.

3:34 p.m. Eli Whitney St. Well-being check.

3:37 p.m. Computer Dr. Larceny.

4:51 p.m. West St. Suspicious activity.

5:26 p.m. Blake St. Parking violation/complaint.

5:31 p.m. Lyman St. Road/tree/wires.

9:51 p.m. Lyman St. Suspicious activity.

Saturday, Aug. 12

1:58 a.m. Arrested, Jonathan L. Guerard, 30, of 74 Fisher St., Westborough, for operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation.

6:45 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Disturbance (general).

10:24 a.m. Glen/Nourse Sts. Accident – personal injury.

4:33 p.m. Meadow Rd. Suspicious auto.

4:46 p.m. Windsor Ridge Dr. Suspicious person.

5:24 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Disturbance (general).

10:20 p.m. Turnpike Rd./Otis St. Road/tree/wires.

10:53 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Accident property damage.

Sunday, Aug. 13

12:23 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Accident – personal injury.

9:45 a.m. Harvey Ln. Suspicious activity.

9:51 a.m. Union St. Larceny.

11:05 a.m. O’Neil Dr. Suspicious activity.

12:33 p.m. O’Neil Dr. Larceny.

3:47 p.m. Bowman St. Suspicious activity.

5:15 p.m. Ruggles St. Suspicious activity.

5:41 p.m. Oak St. Well-being check.

7:00 p.m. Cook St. Disturbance (general).

7:29 p.m. Wheeler Rd. Disturbance (general).

