Free jazz concert in Dean Park

Shrewsbury – The Friends of the Shrewsbury Public Library is teaming up with Shrewsbury Parks and Recreation to present a free outdoor concert for all ages.

The concert will be held Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 6-8 p.m. in Dean Park. Dan Gabel’s Centennial “Jass” Band will celebrate “A Century of Jazz,” featuring the first recordings from 1917 by the Original Dixieland “Jass” Band. The music is as fresh, fun and entertaining now as it was when jazz was a new, original American musical art form.

Pack a picnic and join neighbors and friends. Edward Jones of Northborough is generously sponsoring ice cream treats, while supplies last.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors to the Shrewsbury Public Library, 609 Main St.

