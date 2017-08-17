Scrubs With Style opens in Northborough

Northborough – Jackie Taylor, owner of Scrubs With Style, is celebrating the grand opening of her brand new store with a week of specials, giveaways, raffles and more from Wednesday, Aug. 23 to Wednesday, Aug. 30. Be the first to get a sneak peek at some upcoming fashions and accessories at the Thursday, Aug. 23 Trunk Show from 3-8 p.m. while enjoying refreshments. Bring a friend and get a $5 bonus coupon!

Scrubs With Style is located at 247 B West Main St. in the Northborough Shopping Center and carries a large variety of colorful scrubs, clothing shoes and accessories for work and play.

For more information call 508-393-3058 or visit scrubswithstyle.com.

.