Thursday, August 17th, 2017 | Posted by

Scrubs With Style opens in Northborough

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Owner Jackie Taylor (l) with customer and friend Jennifer Jordan
photo/submitted

Northborough – Jackie Taylor, owner of Scrubs With Style, is celebrating the grand opening of her brand new store with a week of specials, giveaways, raffles and more from Wednesday, Aug. 23 to Wednesday, Aug. 30.  Be the first to get a sneak peek at some upcoming fashions and accessories at the Thursday, Aug. 23 Trunk Show from 3-8 p.m. while enjoying refreshments. Bring a friend and get a $5 bonus coupon!

Scrubs With Style is located at 247 B West Main St. in the Northborough Shopping Center and carries a large variety of colorful scrubs, clothing shoes and accessories for work and play.

For more information call 508-393-3058 or visit scrubswithstyle.com.

.

 

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=91955

Posted by on Aug 17 2017. Filed under Business, Byline Stories, Northborough. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Roger Middleton: I’ve recently acquired a few tapes from my grandmother’s estate, since her passing...
  • Allen: Haha I can’t feel too sorry for a bunch of dumb birds becoming road kill. Plus, why are geese so great?...
  • Ken Kormanak: Great restoration of your tank in Northborough. Its also good to know that the Collings Foundation has...
  • Bruce Tretter: Helping people and doing it in a manner that genuinely puts them at ease is what Gary does best. You...
  • Jim Bagdon: Abrams Company of the United States Army Brotherhood of Tankers would like to send a special thanks Larry...

Recently Added