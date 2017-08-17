Spirit of Shrewsbury kicks off month of festivities with car show and boat parade

Shrewsbury –This year’s Spirit of Shrewsbury Fall Festival, the 21st in its history, will culminate with a number of events the weekend of Saturday, Sept 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24.

But before then, there will be a variety of events throughout the month of September.

The Cruzzin’ Dreams Car Show will be held at the Hebert Candy Mansion, 575 Hartford Turnpike (Route 20) on Thursday, Sept 7 and Thursday, Sept. 14, from 5-8 p.m.

All are invited to check out the many classic cars from all eras, as well as enjoy music and food. The event is free although donations are gratefully accepted to help pay for future cruise nights.

“Celebrate Lake Quinsigamond Day” will be held at the Regatta Point Community Sailing/Quinsigamond State Park, Worcester (across from UMass Memorial) on Saturday, Sept. 9.

A wooden boat show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a boat parade from 2-3 p.m. Boats in the parade will be decorated with this year’s theme, “Music.”

Music and other festivities will take place from 12-6 p.m.

The event is organized by the Lake Quinsigamond Watershed Association, Regatta Point Community Sailing and Baystate Woodies. The Gold Sponsors are Shrewsbury Federal Credit Union, USAMarine, Shoreside Docks, and SkiChair.

For more information on all of this year’s Spirit of Shrewsbury events visit www.spiritofshrewsbury.org.