Anita Cain, 82, formerly of Marlborough

Daytona Beach, Fla. – Anita (Dupuis) Cain, 82, of Daytona Beach, Fla., died Tuesday, August 8, 2017.

Born in Marlborough she was the daughter of the late Emile and Angeline (Courville) Dupuis and the wife of David Cain of Daytona Beach. Mr. and Mrs. Cain celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in July.

Mrs. Cain was a graduate of St. Anne’s Academy and a Marlborough resident for many years before moving to Sewickley, Pa., where she was an active member and served as president of the Sewickley Music Club. In 1994, she moved to Florida where she was a member of the Halifax River Yacht Club. Mr. and Mrs. Cain traveled extensively throughout their married life, especially enjoying their numerous visits to Paris.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her sons, Michael Cain of New Orleans, La. and Stephen Cain of Coraopolis, Pa.; her grandchildren, Matthew Cain of Coraopolis, Pa., Whitney, Rachel and Justin Masters, of Orlando, Fla.; her brother, Joseph Dupuis of Albuquerque, N.M.; her sister, Theresa Moffa of Marlborough; and many nieces and nephews. She was also the mother of the late Lisa Cain Masters and the sister of the late Emile Dupuis, Lorraine Gove, Jeannette Williams, Aline Lynch and Gertrude McCaffrey.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday, Aug. 20, from 6-8 p.m., at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, Aug. 21, at 9 a.m., at the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect St., Marlborough. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street, Marlborough.

Donations may be made to Halifax Hospice of Ormond Beach, 235 Booth Rd., Ormond Beach, FL 32174 (halifaxhealth.org) or New England Center for Children, 33 Turnpike Rd., Southborough, MA 01772 (necc.org/support).