Friday, August 18th, 2017 | Posted by

Drive sober or get pulled over

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Cartoon by Ed Turner

Grafton – With the approval by the state’s voters last November to legalize recreational marijuana, many local police departments have shared concerns regarding a potential increase in impaired drivers. In Grafton, thanks to a grant from the Highway Safety Division of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, the police department will soon be able to increase the number of patrols on the streets.

The grant is part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative which aims to support law enforcement as it deals with the challenges associated with an expected increase in the number of impaired drivers. Locally, Shrewsbury will also receive funds from this grant.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=92046

Posted by on Aug 18 2017. Filed under Byline Stories, Editorially Speaking, Grafton, Police & Fire. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Roger Middleton: I’ve recently acquired a few tapes from my grandmother’s estate, since her passing...
  • Allen: Haha I can’t feel too sorry for a bunch of dumb birds becoming road kill. Plus, why are geese so great?...
  • Ken Kormanak: Great restoration of your tank in Northborough. Its also good to know that the Collings Foundation has...
  • Bruce Tretter: Helping people and doing it in a manner that genuinely puts them at ease is what Gary does best. You...
  • Jim Bagdon: Abrams Company of the United States Army Brotherhood of Tankers would like to send a special thanks Larry...

Recently Added