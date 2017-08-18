Drive sober or get pulled over

Grafton – With the approval by the state’s voters last November to legalize recreational marijuana, many local police departments have shared concerns regarding a potential increase in impaired drivers. In Grafton, thanks to a grant from the Highway Safety Division of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, the police department will soon be able to increase the number of patrols on the streets.

The grant is part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative which aims to support law enforcement as it deals with the challenges associated with an expected increase in the number of impaired drivers. Locally, Shrewsbury will also receive funds from this grant.