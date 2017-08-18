Selectmen vote to rename hospital road Dr. Solomon Carter Fuller Way

By Melanie Petrucci, Contributing Writer

Westborough – Robert Fuller, grandson of Dr. Solomon Carter Fuller, addressed selectmen at their Aug. 15 meeting regarding renaming the State Hospital Road in his grandfather’s honor. The board had previously discussed the renaming earlier this summer and the suggestion of the name, “Dr. Solomon Fuller Way” was the overwhelming favored option presented based on input from the public and town department heads.

Selectman Ian Johnson made the motion to rename Hospital Road to Dr. Solomon Fuller Way. Fuller requested permission to speak and requested that the name be amended to “Dr. Solomon Carter Fuller” to be consistent with other places of distinction bearing his grandfather’s full name.

“The family and I would like to request that the name be Dr. Solomon Carter Fuller instead of Dr. Solomon Fuller if at all possible,” he said.

The motion was then amended accordingly.

Selectman George Barrette sought clarification from Assistant Town Manager Kristi Williams on whether or not the board was out of order by not having a public hearing on this action. He was assured by Williams that they were not out of order in renaming the road at this time.

Fuller continued by sharing with the board his family’s excitement and gratitude for the incredible honor of renaming the road honoring his grandfather. Fuller was supported by several members of his family.

The board proceeded to a unanimous vote in favor of the motion as amended.