James P. Lyman Sr., 72, of Hudson

Hudson – James P. Lyman Sr, 72, of Hudson, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, after a period of declining health.

James is survived by his wife of 52 years, Janet (Charbonneau) of Hudson; his three children, James P. Lyman Jr, Kristine Lyman and Michael Lyman and his wife Angela, all of Hudson; his four grandchildren, Jaclyn Lyman, Ryan Lyman, Joseph Lyman, and Justin Smalley; the lights of his life, his great-granddaughters, Harper and Lailah; and his nieces and nephews. James also leaves behind many great friends with special heartfelt recognition to his personal chef.

James was born Jan. 11, 1945 in Hudson, son of the late Ralph Proctor and Marguerite (Kilcoyne) Lyman. James attended both Hudson and Clinton High School graduating from Clinton High School. He joined the plumber’s union in 1964 as an apprentice and retired as a plumber with Pipefitters Local 537. After retirement, he volunteered at the Marlborough and Hudson Food Pantries and enjoyed going to the gym every day.

James was an avid Boston sports fan. His favorite team being the Boston Bruins where he began attending games in the early 1960s. He was a member of the Eagles and Elks of Hudson for many years. Over the years, James loved spending time on Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard but was happiest on a boat out on the ocean.

Services will be private.

Donations in his memory can be made to Brigham & Women’s Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02116 or by phone to 617-424-4300.