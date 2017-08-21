Jeanne M. Hanam, 90, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Jeanne M. (Brunette) Hanam, 90, a 60-year resident of Shrewsbury, passed away after a brief illness Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 at Rose Monahan Hospice Residence.

Jeanne was born in Worcester, one of eight children to the late Joseph N. and Delia M. (Malboeuf) Brunette. She was a graduate of Commerce High School and later worked for New England Electric Company as an administrative assistant for over 20 years before she retired.

Jeanne was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Shrewsbury. She enjoyed knitting and would make many hats to send overseas to soldiers during the war including the most recent wars. She would also knit afghans for her family members. Jeanne liked scrapbooking and daily activities with her family especially when her grandchildren would come over to visit and play cards.

Jeanne’s husband of 42 years, William J. Hanam, passed away in 1992. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Christine Hanam; three grandchildren, Kyle, Samantha and Scott Hanam, all of Shrewsbury; and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves many cousins, including Eileen Robichaud of Auburn. She was predeceased by her seven siblings, Leo and Paul O. Brunette, Irene Cure, Lorraine Letourneau, Blanche Vania, Norma Boulay, and Doris Brunette, whom passed Aug. 3, 2017.

Jeanne’s funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 12 p.m., in St. Mary’s Church, 640 Main St., Shrewsbury. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jeanne’s name to the Worcester County Food Bank, 474 Boston Tpke., Shrewsbury MA 01545 or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.

MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. To share your thoughts and memories of Jeanne, please visit her personal guestbook at www.mercadantefuneral.com.