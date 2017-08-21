Monday, August 21st, 2017 | Posted by

Leonard W. Needels, 83, of Shrewsbury

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Shrewsbury – Leonard W. Needels, 83, of Shrewsbury, passed away Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 at St. Vincent’s hospital in Worcester.

He leaves his wife of 56 years, Marjorie Shepherd Needels, and his two sons, Steven Needels and his wife Nellie Needels and two sons Eric and James Visperas, and Stuart Needels and his wife Leah Selleck and their two children, Samantha and Cameron Needels. He also leaves his sister, Norma McCloud of Lenexa, Kansas, and her children Brad, Brian, and Bucky and their families.

Leonard was a graduate of Emporia State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering. He also served in the Korean War. He was an avid sports fan and a dedicated card and cribbage player. He spent many days at the local senior center playing cards with his friends.

Graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury, at a day and time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Leonard’s name to the Shrewsbury Senior Center activity fund or the charitable organization of your choice would be appreciated.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=92079

Posted by on Aug 21 2017. Filed under Obituaries, Shrewsbury. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Roger Middleton: I’ve recently acquired a few tapes from my grandmother’s estate, since her passing...
  • Allen: Haha I can’t feel too sorry for a bunch of dumb birds becoming road kill. Plus, why are geese so great?...
  • Ken Kormanak: Great restoration of your tank in Northborough. Its also good to know that the Collings Foundation has...
  • Bruce Tretter: Helping people and doing it in a manner that genuinely puts them at ease is what Gary does best. You...
  • Jim Bagdon: Abrams Company of the United States Army Brotherhood of Tankers would like to send a special thanks Larry...

Recently Added