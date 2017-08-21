Leonard W. Needels, 83, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Leonard W. Needels, 83, of Shrewsbury, passed away Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 at St. Vincent’s hospital in Worcester.

He leaves his wife of 56 years, Marjorie Shepherd Needels, and his two sons, Steven Needels and his wife Nellie Needels and two sons Eric and James Visperas, and Stuart Needels and his wife Leah Selleck and their two children, Samantha and Cameron Needels. He also leaves his sister, Norma McCloud of Lenexa, Kansas, and her children Brad, Brian, and Bucky and their families.

Leonard was a graduate of Emporia State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering. He also served in the Korean War. He was an avid sports fan and a dedicated card and cribbage player. He spent many days at the local senior center playing cards with his friends.

Graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury, at a day and time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Leonard’s name to the Shrewsbury Senior Center activity fund or the charitable organization of your choice would be appreciated.