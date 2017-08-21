Monday, August 21st, 2017 | Posted by

Sheriff plays host to over 1,000 seniors at annual picnic

Email, RSS Follow
Email

(l to r) Nicholas Anderson, Pat Porter, Zack Fashaw, Malikai Holan and Alex Swaby helping out at the senior picnic. All are members of the Nichols College football team.

Shrewsbury – Each year, the office of Worcester County Sheriff Lewis Evangelidis hosts a picnic for senior citizens at the SAC Park in Shrewsbury. The event, which features a meal of cookout favorites, games, entertainment and raffles, is always a popular draw for local senior. And this year’s event, held on a hot and humid Aug. 19, was no different. In fact, with over 1,100 guests attending, it was the biggest picnic yet, according to the sheriff’s office.

On his Facebook page, Evangelidis praised the 250 volunteers, including the entire Nichols College football team, who helped to make the event once again a huge success. .

“This tremendous community event would not be possible without the Worcester County Reserve Deputy Sheriff’s Association as well as many generous donations from local businesses and elected officials,” he added. “Proud to be part of the biggest and best senior picnic ever!”

Steven Trottier and Shawn McKenna help man the grills.

(L to r) Frank Ganbira, Dorothy Sweeney, John Manzi and Fr. Paul O’Connor

Over 1,110 seniors attend the picnic.

Sheriff Lewis G. Evangelidis and Worcester Mayor Joe Petty

Darrien Waugh serving lunch at the senior picnic. Darrien is a member of the Nichols College football team.

 

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=92104

Posted by on Aug 21 2017. Filed under Byline Stories, Photo Galleries, Shrewsbury, Stories With Good Photos. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Roger Middleton: I’ve recently acquired a few tapes from my grandmother’s estate, since her passing...
  • Allen: Haha I can’t feel too sorry for a bunch of dumb birds becoming road kill. Plus, why are geese so great?...
  • Ken Kormanak: Great restoration of your tank in Northborough. Its also good to know that the Collings Foundation has...
  • Bruce Tretter: Helping people and doing it in a manner that genuinely puts them at ease is what Gary does best. You...
  • Jim Bagdon: Abrams Company of the United States Army Brotherhood of Tankers would like to send a special thanks Larry...

Recently Added