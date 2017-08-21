Sheriff plays host to over 1,000 seniors at annual picnic

Shrewsbury – Each year, the office of Worcester County Sheriff Lewis Evangelidis hosts a picnic for senior citizens at the SAC Park in Shrewsbury. The event, which features a meal of cookout favorites, games, entertainment and raffles, is always a popular draw for local senior. And this year’s event, held on a hot and humid Aug. 19, was no different. In fact, with over 1,100 guests attending, it was the biggest picnic yet, according to the sheriff’s office.

On his Facebook page, Evangelidis praised the 250 volunteers, including the entire Nichols College football team, who helped to make the event once again a huge success. .

“This tremendous community event would not be possible without the Worcester County Reserve Deputy Sheriff’s Association as well as many generous donations from local businesses and elected officials,” he added. “Proud to be part of the biggest and best senior picnic ever!”