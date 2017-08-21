Sister Lorraine Fontaine, 92, of the Sisters of St. Anne

Marlborough – Sister Lorraine Fontaine, a Sister of St. Anne, died at Marie Esther Health Center in this city Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. She was 92 and in her 71st year of vowed religious life.

Born in Lynn, she was the fourth of nine children born to Frederick and Eloise (Labossiere) Fontaine. She joined the Sisters of St. Anne in Lachine, Quebec, pronounced vows and was known as Sr. Patricia Marie. Sr. Lorraine earned a B.A. degree in English, an M.A. in English Literature and a Ph.D. in English Literature from Ottawa University.

She began her teaching career locally at the former St. Anne Academy. In ensuing years, this engaging educator would continue to teach at the secondary level in Canadian Schools in Rawdon, Quebec, in Montreal, in Dorval, QC and in Port au Prince, Haiti. Sister Lorraine also taught at St. Paul University in Ottawa where she brought her special area, the field of communications to seminarians and other adults. In the later years of her formidable career, she taught literature at Anna Maria College in Paxton. When she retired and moved to Marlborough, she remained active and brought her smiling good humor to her role in community services to the Sisters.

Sister Lorraine was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Robert Fontaine; and four sisters, Marie Rock, Phyllis Pentheny, Elsie Babcock and her sister Lillian, also a Sister of St. Anne. Her death will be grieved by her sisters, Mary Jane Carr, of Florida, Gabrielle Moalli in Peabody, and Therese Harrington, of California, and nieces, nephews, extended family and her many friends, former students and her religious family of Sisters of St. Anne.

Viewing will take place Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 9-10:15 a.m., at St. Anne Convent, 720 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough, and will be followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in the convent chapel, with burial in Evergreen Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home, (www.CollinsFuneral.com), 378 Lincoln St., Marlborough.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Sisters of St. Anne or to a charity of your choice.