Southborough – Stephen W. Langley, 77,of Southborough, died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 at his son’s home in Boylston, after a battle with cancer. He was the husband of Marie Therese (Lajeunesse) Langley for almost 50 years.

Born in Framingham, he was the only son of the late Isreal W. and Evelyn (Frongillo) Langley.

Steve was a graduate of Framingham South High School and an Air Force veteran. While he was in the service, his softball team won the World Fast Pitch Championship  in Casablanca. Steve was a Local 4 construction supervisor. He continued to play softball in the Southborough men’s softball league for many years. Steve was an active member of the Southborough Senior Center. However, his greatest joy was spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Matthew Langley and his wife Tracie of Boylston and Michelle Langley of Marlborough; his sisters, Ruth Ann Budrewicz and her husband Thomas of Boxborough, Sandra Merloni and her husband Louie of Framingham, and Kathleen Danielsen and her husband Thomas of New York; a brother-in-law, Paul Lajeunesse and his wife Sheryl of Arizona; four grandchildren, Joshua and Aisha Langley and Marissa and Brianna Langley; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9-10:30 a.m., at the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Southborough. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Anne Church, 20 Boston Rd., Southborough. Burial will be in the Southborough Rural Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent in his memory to Friends of Southborough Senior Center, 9 Cordaville Rd., Southborough, MA 01772.

To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrisfuneralparlor.com.

