Tuesday, August 22nd, 2017 | Posted by

Avidia donates to Girls Inc. of Worcester

Email, RSS Follow
Email

(l to r) Stephanie Luz, AVP market manager of Avidia Bank; Victoria Waterman, CEO of Girls Inc. of Worcester; Mark O’Connell, president and CEO of Avidia Bank (Photo/submitted)

Region – The Avidia Charitable Foundation recently donated $1,000 to Girls Inc. of Worcester. This donation is to assist with the cost of the Eureka program.

Avidia Bank is a $1.35 billion mutual community bank, headquartered in Hudson, with branches in Hudson, Westborough, Clinton, Leominster, Marlborough, Northborough and Shrewsbury and opening soon in Framingham.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=92164

Posted by on Aug 22 2017. Filed under Business, Region. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Roger Middleton: I’ve recently acquired a few tapes from my grandmother’s estate, since her passing...
  • Allen: Haha I can’t feel too sorry for a bunch of dumb birds becoming road kill. Plus, why are geese so great?...
  • Ken Kormanak: Great restoration of your tank in Northborough. Its also good to know that the Collings Foundation has...
  • Bruce Tretter: Helping people and doing it in a manner that genuinely puts them at ease is what Gary does best. You...
  • Jim Bagdon: Abrams Company of the United States Army Brotherhood of Tankers would like to send a special thanks Larry...

Recently Added