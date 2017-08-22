Tuesday, August 22nd, 2017 | Posted by

Fay School to hold farmers market Saturdays beginning Sept. 9

Southborough – Fay School Farmers Market will be held Saturdays, Sept. 9 to Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the campus of Fay School, 23 Middle Road, Southborough. The market is open to all and will feature local produce, prepared food, and handmade goods from local vendors and Fay School faculty and staff.

