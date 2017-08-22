Tuesday, August 22nd, 2017 | Posted by

Lakeway Commons to host grand opening Sept. 23

Email, RSS Follow
Email

By Bonnie Adams, Managing Editor

An aerial view of Lakeway Commons (Photo/submitted)

Shrewsbury – As the town celebrates this year’s Spirit of Shrewsbury (SOS) Annual Fall Festival Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept 24, there will be one other special event tied into the weekend – the grand opening of Lakeway Commons.

Located on busy Route 9, not far from the Kenneth Burns bridge that spans Lake Quinsigaond and connects Shrewsbury and Worcester, Lakeway Commons is a 375,000 square foot mixed-use development at the site of the former iconic store, Spag’s. The development will feature 100,000 square feet of retail, 250 apartments, 14 townhomes, and be anchored by a 50,000 square foot Whole Foods. The project is being developed by the Southborough- based Grossman Development Group, Inc.

As part of the festivities Sept 23, the developer will join town and state officials to honor the legacy of  late Anthony “Spag” Borgatti and his wife, Olive, who will be remembered with the unveiling of a special plaque that will be sited on the property.

Those who attend the Spirit of Shrewsbury Town Expo, which will be held at the Oak Middle School on Sept. 23, will be able to take a free shuttle to Lakeway Commons from 3:30 – 8 p.m. (A shuttle will also pick up and drop off patrons at the Hoagland-Pincus Conference Center, 222, Maple Ave., which serves as overflow parking for SOS.)

Lakeway Commons merchants will then offer shoppers a passport program where they can receive prizes, discounts and be entered into a grand raffle.

Currently Starbucks and Burton’s Grille are open at the development with many of the other businesses scheduled to be open by Sept. 23. One story that will not, however, is Whole Foods. Officials hope that store will be open by Thanksgiving.

Other tenants will include Tavern in the Square, Visionworks, Unibank, Jenny Boston Boutique, Especially for Pets, Scottrade, Tile Works, Lunch Box, Massage Envy, QDOBA Mexican Eats, and Orangetheory Fitness.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=92178

Posted by on Aug 22 2017. Filed under Business, Events, Shrewsbury. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Roger Middleton: I’ve recently acquired a few tapes from my grandmother’s estate, since her passing...
  • Allen: Haha I can’t feel too sorry for a bunch of dumb birds becoming road kill. Plus, why are geese so great?...
  • Ken Kormanak: Great restoration of your tank in Northborough. Its also good to know that the Collings Foundation has...
  • Bruce Tretter: Helping people and doing it in a manner that genuinely puts them at ease is what Gary does best. You...
  • Jim Bagdon: Abrams Company of the United States Army Brotherhood of Tankers would like to send a special thanks Larry...

Recently Added