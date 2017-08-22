Tuesday, August 22nd, 2017 | Posted by

Main Street Bank supports Abby’s House renovations

(l to r) Parlee Jones, shelter advocate; Justina Lachapelle, development director; and Ellen Dorian, Main Street Charitable Foundation secretary (Photo/submitted)

Region – The Main Street Bank Charitable Foundation awarded The Abby Kelley Foster House, Inc. (Abby’s House) a $10,000 grant for the capital renovations of its High Street facility.

Abby’s House currently manages one nine-bed overnight shelter and 77 units of housing in four buildings located near downtown Worcester. Its mission is to provide shelter and affordable housing, as well as advocacy and support services, to homeless, battered and low-income women in an environment that encourages self-directed lives.

“Women will be able to benefit from the services at Abby’s House long into the future with this renovation project at our 52 High St. location. In fact, slightly over a half million bed nights will be provided in the next 25 years at the property,” explained Development Director Justina Lachapelle.

“We’re proud to support the work of Abby’s House in allowing women in need a place of dignity and hope,” said Ellen Dorian, secretary of the Main Street Charitable Foundation.

