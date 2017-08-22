Mary Ellen Berg, 64, of Grafton

Grafton – Mary Ellen Berg of Grafton passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 at the age of 64 after a courageous battle with cancer. She leaves her husband of 34 years, Lawrence Berg.

Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy (Leahy) and William G. Carr Jr. of Worcester.

She is survived by her brother, Father David Carr of Delray Beach, Fla., and her sisters, Noreen (Steve) Giammalvo of Oviedo, Fla. and Julie Carr of Delray Beach, Fla. Dear sister-in-law to Raymond (Karen) Berg of Manchester, Mich., Linda (Ugo) Toppo of Stamford, Conn., Donna (Gordy) Dalziel of Royal Oak, Mich., and Dennis Berg of Southfield, Mich. Cherished aunt to nephews Danny, Jeff, and Andy Giammalvo and numerous nieces and nephews from her husband’s family.

Mary Ellen graduated from St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree in Nursing.

As a Pediatric Intensive Care nurse at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center for 35 years, she touched the lives of her patients and their families with her love, humor and devotion. After retiring from UMass, she continued that dedicated care with volunteer work at the Grafton Senior Center, where she helped out not only with the blood pressure clinic, but also became personally engaged with her clients, talking with them about their lives and families.

Mary Ellen was well known for her love of the Boston Red Sox, having begun her devotion while attending baseball games at Fenway Park with her father. Her expertise on the club was well established with her husband, friends, and families. Her Boston loyalty also extended to the New England Patriots. She was willing to forgo games, though, in order to enjoy her yearly vacations with her loving husband to beautiful Aruba! Her smile and humor will be missed by all.

All are welcome to gather with Mary Ellen’s family and friends Friday, Aug. 25, from 4-7 p.m., at Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester St., North Grafton. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main St., Worcester.

The family would like to thank St. Vincent Cancer Care, Jewish Healthcare Center, and Worcester Home Care for all their dedicated help and attention.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Jewish Healthcare Center, 629 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609.

A Book of Memories to share a memory of Mary Ellen is available online at www.RoneyFuneralHome.com.