Notre Dame Health Care to host educational forum

Region – “Tell me, what is it you plan to do/With your one wild and precious life?”  – The Summer Day, Mary Oliver

Those lines were part of the inspiration behind Life After the Diagnosis: Expert Advice on Living Well with Serious Illness for Patients and Caregivers.  The book and its author, Steven Pantilat, MD, set out to help people navigate the journey after a diagnosis. Notre Dame Health Care will be hosting an event with Dr. Pantilat to empower individuals and caregivers.

Whether facing serious illness now or not, this event will prepare you to work with your medical team (you’re the MVP!), choose treatment that helps more than it hurts, and stay consistent with your values and personal goals in order to live as well as possible for as long as possible.

The public is invited to Notre Dame Health Care’s Educational Forum Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the College of the Holy Cross, 1 College St., Worcester.  Free parking. Early bird until Thursday, Aug. 31 – $50 ea., $75 VIP. After Aug. 31 $60 or $85 VIP. RSVP to notredamehealthcare.org/educational-forum-2017 or 508-852-5800. Proceeds benefit NDHC’s Educational Bridge Center.

