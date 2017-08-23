Wednesday, August 23rd, 2017 | Posted by

Ann Prudhomme, 102, of Northborough/Newburyport

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Northborough/Newburyport – Ann Kathrine (Arnold) Prudhomme passed away gently in her sleep Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017; at the age of 102 years old, an achievement she attributed to her good Swiss genes.

Ann was born Feb. 28, 1917 in Holtville, Calif., one of seven children to the late Joseph and Josepha (Arnold) Arnold. Her husband of 58 years, Alfred R. Prudhomme Sr., her six siblings, and two daughters-in-laws, Marty Prudhomme and Gwen Prudhomme, preceded her in death.

Among her survivors, Ann leaves two sons, Alfred R. Prudhomme Jr of Chelmsford and Arnold J. Prudhomme of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and one daughter, Barbara Prudhomme White and husband Kent White of Newburyport. She greatly enjoyed her grandchildren and their families, Melissa Prudhomme, husband John Oliver and son Griffin; Darcy Prudhomme-Jones, husband Peter and sons Jay and Bryson; Anne Marie Prudhomme-Cox, husband Jim and children Devin, Annelle, Juliette, and Jonathan; Katherine Prudhomme-O’Brien, husband Peter and daughters Bjarna and Abbie; Taylor Anne Mickiewicz and husband Greg; Colin White; Brendan White, and her adopted granddaughter, Laura Guerriero. She also embraced and loved her step-grandchildren, Don and Lynn Gray; Kip, Christine, Brett, and Rachel Gray; and Jennifer Gray.

Ann was simply a loving, kind, and open-hearted person. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, her adoptive pets, and sharing stories of her youth on a California dairy farm, and, most dear to hear heart, was the cherished time spent with her family.

In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in Ann’s memory. Two of Ann’s special nonprofits are Krempels Center in Portsmouth, N.H. (https://www.krempelscenter.org/), a day-program for persons living with brain injury, and Penacook Place in Haverhill, where she lived for the last year (https://www.covenanthealth.net/locations/penacook-place).

A funeral will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, at 9 a.m., at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main St., Northborough, with burial in Howard Street Cemetery, Northborough. Later that day, there will be a Celebration of Ann’s Life; please refer to the funeral home website at www.HaysFuneralHome.com for details.

To visit her Book of Memories, go to www.HaysFuneralHome.com.

“We will remember you always, Mom, Grammy, Aunt, Cousin, and Friend. We hope that your endless optimism and generous loving, forgiving spirit will shower on us all to live a life that aspires to your legacy.”

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=92213

Posted by on Aug 23 2017. Filed under Northborough, Obituaries. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Roger Middleton: I’ve recently acquired a few tapes from my grandmother’s estate, since her passing...
  • Allen: Haha I can’t feel too sorry for a bunch of dumb birds becoming road kill. Plus, why are geese so great?...
  • Ken Kormanak: Great restoration of your tank in Northborough. Its also good to know that the Collings Foundation has...
  • Bruce Tretter: Helping people and doing it in a manner that genuinely puts them at ease is what Gary does best. You...
  • Jim Bagdon: Abrams Company of the United States Army Brotherhood of Tankers would like to send a special thanks Larry...

Recently Added