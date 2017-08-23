Ann Prudhomme, 102, of Northborough/Newburyport

Northborough/Newburyport – Ann Kathrine (Arnold) Prudhomme passed away gently in her sleep Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017; at the age of 102 years old, an achievement she attributed to her good Swiss genes.

Ann was born Feb. 28, 1917 in Holtville, Calif., one of seven children to the late Joseph and Josepha (Arnold) Arnold. Her husband of 58 years, Alfred R. Prudhomme Sr., her six siblings, and two daughters-in-laws, Marty Prudhomme and Gwen Prudhomme, preceded her in death.

Among her survivors, Ann leaves two sons, Alfred R. Prudhomme Jr of Chelmsford and Arnold J. Prudhomme of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and one daughter, Barbara Prudhomme White and husband Kent White of Newburyport. She greatly enjoyed her grandchildren and their families, Melissa Prudhomme, husband John Oliver and son Griffin; Darcy Prudhomme-Jones, husband Peter and sons Jay and Bryson; Anne Marie Prudhomme-Cox, husband Jim and children Devin, Annelle, Juliette, and Jonathan; Katherine Prudhomme-O’Brien, husband Peter and daughters Bjarna and Abbie; Taylor Anne Mickiewicz and husband Greg; Colin White; Brendan White, and her adopted granddaughter, Laura Guerriero. She also embraced and loved her step-grandchildren, Don and Lynn Gray; Kip, Christine, Brett, and Rachel Gray; and Jennifer Gray.

Ann was simply a loving, kind, and open-hearted person. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, her adoptive pets, and sharing stories of her youth on a California dairy farm, and, most dear to hear heart, was the cherished time spent with her family.

In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in Ann’s memory. Two of Ann’s special nonprofits are Krempels Center in Portsmouth, N.H. (https://www.krempelscenter.org/), a day-program for persons living with brain injury, and Penacook Place in Haverhill, where she lived for the last year (https://www.covenanthealth.net/locations/penacook-place).

A funeral will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, at 9 a.m., at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main St., Northborough, with burial in Howard Street Cemetery, Northborough. Later that day, there will be a Celebration of Ann’s Life; please refer to the funeral home website at www.HaysFuneralHome.com for details.

“We will remember you always, Mom, Grammy, Aunt, Cousin, and Friend. We hope that your endless optimism and generous loving, forgiving spirit will shower on us all to live a life that aspires to your legacy.”