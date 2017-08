Grafton police log, Aug. 25 edition

Grafton

Sunday, July 30

10:43 a.m. Upton St. Animal complaint.

12:58 p.m. Brigham Hill Rd. Parking violation.

4:13 p.m. Edward Dr. Disturbance – neighbor.

Monday, July 31

9:12 a.m. Ferry St. Disturbance – general.

12:35 p.m. Patricia Dr. Harassment.

3:13 p.m. Farnum St. Suspicious person.

8:59 p.m. Merriam Rd. Larceny/theft.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

7:42 a.m. Follette St. Suspicious auto.

7:15 p.m. Providence Rd./Depot St. Suspicious person.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

6:47 a.m. N Main St. Disturbance – neighbor.

10:26 a.m. Providence Rd. Fraud/identity theft.

3:47 p.m. Adams Rd. Suspicious person.

7:20 p.m. Greenlawn Ave. Suspicious activity.

Thursday, Aug. 3

12:21 a.m. North St. Suspicious auto.

5:40 p.m. Main St. Scam/attempted scam.

8:15 p.m. Arrested, Audra E. Becker, 29, of 8 Usher Rd., Grafton, on warrant.

Friday, Aug. 4

8:06 a.m. Hawthorne St. Suspicious auto.

9:40 a.m. Hitchings Rd. Larceny/theft.

1:19 p.m. Hitchings Rd. B&E – past.

2:56 p.m. Main St. Assault – no injuries.

5:33 p.m. Providence Rd. Fraud/identity theft.

8:59 p.m. Arrested, Deborah Mattero, 56, of 220 Providence Rd., Apt. 204, Grafton, for OUI liquor 2nd offense, leave scene of property damage, negligent operation of motor vehicle.

Saturday, Aug. 5

10:14 p.m. Main St. Disorderly person(s).

10:57 p.m. Magill Dr. B&E – past.

Sunday, Aug. 6

2:55 a.m. W Main St. Suspicious activity.

2:22 p.m. Arrested, Joseph E. Harrington, 36, of 8 Usher Rd., Grafton, on warrant.

3:55 p.m. Worcester St. Assault.

7:05 p.m. Messier St. Larceny/theft.

8:50 p.m. Providence Rd. Trespassing.

Monday, Aug. 7

5:06 a.m. Maxwell Dr. Disturbance – loud noise.

5:42 p.m. Providence Rd. Accident – personal injury.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

3:14 a.m. Veterans Cir. Disturbance – loud noise.

8:37 a.m. Usher Rd. Suspicious person.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

7:29 a.m. Bailin Cir. B&E into vehicle.

10:38 a.m. Danielle Dr. Suspicious activity.

1:25 p.m. Janet Cir. Suspicious auto.

3:15 p.m. Providence Rd. Scam/attempted scam.

10:35 p.m. Arrested, Robert Charles Piligian, 22, of 4 Bailin Cir., Grafton, for unlicensed operation of MV, no inspection sticker, uninsured motor vehicle, number plate violation to conceal ID, unregistered motor vehicle.

11:28 p.m. Grafton Com. Suspicious auto.

Thursday, Aug. 10

9:42 a.m. Providence Rd. Fraud/identity theft.

4:36 p.m. Arrested, Peter John Edwards, 23, of 15 Caroline St., Apt. 3, Worcester, for op MV with license suspended, warrant.

6:42 p.m. Beth Lee Dr. Scam/attempted scam.

9:31 p.m. Mason Dr. B&E – in progress.

Friday, Aug. 11

1:24 a.m. Providence Rd. Suspicious auto.

9:59 a.m. Crosby Rd. Vandalism.

10:09 a.m. Brigham Hill Rd. Vandalism.

10:41 a.m. Providence Rd. Fraud/identity theft.

4:33 p.m. English Row. Suspicious activity.

8:53 p.m. Apple Ridge Ln. Suspicious activity.

Saturday, Aug. 12

2:00 a.m. Millbury St. Disturbance – loud noise.

12:34 p.m. Providence Rd. Scam/attempted scam.

9:48 p.m. Oak St. Suspicious person.

10:15 p.m. Prospect St. Disturbance – loud noise.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.