Marlborough police log, Aug. 25 edition

Marlborough

Monday, Aug. 14

9:50 a.m. Arnold Street Ext. Suspicious activity.

10:28 a.m. Northboro Road East. Disturbance.

1:54 p.m. Boston Post Road East. Vandalism.

3:45 p.m. Witherbee St. Assault.

4:59 p.m. Boston Post Road West. Fraud/forgery.

5:15 p.m. Clover Hill St. Larceny.

7:07 p.m. West Main St. Trespassing.

8:03 p.m. Neil St. Trespassing.

8:37 p.m. Stone Hill Rd. Larceny.

10:02 p.m. Framingham Rd. Suspicious MV.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

12:00 a.m. South St. Disturbance.

1:07 a.m. Cullinane Dr. Suspicious activity.

6:32 a.m. Framingham Rd. Vandalism.

8:52 a.m. Christie Way. Disturbance.

10:45 a.m. Phelps St. Burglary/B&E past.

12:02 p.m. Davis St. Suspicious activity.

2:31 p.m. Main St. Larceny.

3:27 p.m. Boston Post Road West. Larceny.

8:49 p.m. Boston Post Road East/Wayside Inn Rd. MVA with injuries.

11:03 p.m. Newton St./Granger Blvd. Suspicious activity.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

12:11 a.m. Witherbee Ter. Suspicious activity.

1:34 a.m. Locke Dr. Suspicious MV.

4:22 a.m. East Main St. Suspicious activity.

6:55 a.m. Mill Street Central. Disturbance.

8:50 a.m. Berlin Rd./Pleasant St. MVA with injuries.

1:28 p.m. Main St. Fraud/forgery.

1:53 p.m. Brown St. Assault.

2:21 p.m. Hemenway St. Suspicious activity.

3:09 p.m. East Main St. Harassment.

7:18 p.m. Pleasant St. Well-being check.

9:36 p.m. Reagin/Cook Lns. Suspicious MV.

11:23 p.m. South Bolton St. Suspicious MV.

Thursday, Aug. 17

1:40 a.m. East Main St. Larceny.

2:19 a.m. Lakeside Ave. Suspicious MV.

9:49 a.m. Christie Way. Vandalism.

11:25 a.m. Central St. Suspicious activity.

1:53 p.m. Hosmer St. Suspicious activity.

2:28 p.m. Arrested, Christopher Joseph Colon, 19, of 87 Howland St., Apt. 1, Marlborough, for disorderly conduct, assault with dangerous weapon, threat to commit crime, carry dangerous weapon.

4:46 p.m. Boston Post Road East. Suspicious activity.

5:00 p.m. Chestnut St. Harassment.

5:41 p.m. Farm Rd. Assault.

7:15 p.m. Tavitian Blvd. Disturbance.

9:10 p.m. Arrested, Hillary O. Nna, 26, homeless, for trespass, disturbing the peace.

11:26 p.m. Boston Post Road West. Suspicious activity.

Friday, Aug. 18

1:34 a.m. Arrested, Derek Camden MacDonald, 24, of 139 Kings Grant Rd., Marlborough, for OUI liquor, possess open container of alcohol in MV, marked lanes violation.

4:06 a.m. Arrested, Samuel RR Cloutier, 18, of 52 Winter St., Marlborough, for vandalize property, B&E vehicle/boat nighttime for felony, and Quran Brookins, 19, of 34 Belmont St., Apt. 1, Marlborough, for B&E vehicle/boat nighttime for felony, vandalize property.

6:47 a.m. Bellows Cir. B&E into MV.

8:13 a.m. Northboro Road East. Disturbance.

10:05 a.m. Farm Rd. B&E into MV.

11:47 a.m. Boston Post Road East. Larceny.

5:53 p.m. Northboro Road East. Threats.

6:46 p.m. Lincoln St. Harassment.

6:58 p.m. Mechanic St. Trespassing.

8:08 p.m. Sudbury St. Suspicious activity.

11:55 p.m. Ash St. MVA with injuries.

Saturday, Aug. 19

5:37 a.m. Paris/Grant Sts. Suspicious activity.

8:34 a.m. Royal Crest Dr. Fraud/forgery.

11:56 a.m. Ames Pl. Harassment.

5:13 p.m. Norwood St. Fraud/forgery.

6:23 p.m. Broad St. Auto theft.

8:03 p.m. Boston Post Road West. Disturbance.

9:29 a.m. Hosmer St. Suspicious activity.

10:15 p.m. Avalon Dr. Suspicious activity.

Sunday, Aug. 20

2:39 a.m. Bolton St. Suspicious activity.

8:46 a.m. Northboro Road East. Vandalism.

10:59 a.m. Stone Hill Rd. Larceny.

1:15 p.m. Essex St. Disturbance.

7:02 p.m. Lincoln St. Fraud/forgery.

8:44 p.m. Arrested, Sarah A. Johnson, 33, of 471 Hosmer St., Marlborough, on warrant.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.