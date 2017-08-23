Millie T. Sanders, 90, of Northborough

Northborough – Mildred T. Sanders journeyed to heaven Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

She was born Nov. 17, 1926 in Northborough, the daughter of Elizabeth F. (England) Jones and Edwin A. Jones. Until marriage, she lived in the house on School Street in which she was born. She was a lifelong resident of Northborough until 2003. She moved to Boylston in 2005.

Millie graduated from Northborough High School in 1944. She was a graduate of Burdett College and Framingham State College. In her early years, she was involved with a landscape business and a small farm. Over the remainder of her work life, she held positions in both the public and private sectors. Her last full-time position was with the Worcester Historical Museum. Following that, she worked part-time for the Northborough Senior Center, fully retiring in 1995.

Her husband, Albert Sanders III, who died in 2015, and her first husband, Robert E. Nelson, who died in 1960, predeceased her.

Millie is survived by a very large and loving Sanders/Nelson family who will miss her dearly: Janet (Nelson) Keown and her husband Joseph of Ellington, Conn.; Deborah (Sanders) Brossi and her husband Stephen of Hudson; William Nelson and his wife Eileen of Boylston; Eric Sanders and his wife Andrea of Shrewsbury; James Nelson and his wife Susan of Charlton; David Sanders and his wife, Alexandra, of Durham, N.C.; Charles Nelson and his wife Virginia of Fairfield, Iowa; Brian Sanders of Northborough; Bruce Sanders and his wife Deborah of Martinsville, W.V.; and Steven Sanders and his wife Sheila of Londonderry, N.H. Eighteen grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild also survive her. She leaves one sister, Janet Rogers of Northborough, and many nieces and nephews, as well as grandnieces and nephews. Her brother, Harry E. Jones and his wife Doris, sister Carolyn F. Braman, sister Vernie C. Phelps and her husband Allyn, predeceased her.

Millie was a longtime active member of Trinity Church. She enjoyed volunteering as a member of the Friends of the Northborough Senior Center and particularly loved her years volunteering for Meals-on-Wheels.

Most of all, Millie treasured her large family and enjoyed family vacations, holiday and other family celebrations, the sports and other activities of her children and grandchildren. Her interests were varied: round dancing, square dancing, raising collie dogs, travel, trailer camping, walking, dining out with friends and family, gardening and the out-of-doors.

Calling hours will be held Friday, Aug. 25, from 4-7 p.m., at the Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main St., Northborough. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. in Trinity Church, 23 Main St., Northborough, followed by a lunch gathering at the home of Stephen and Deborah Brossi in Hudson.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Church, Tower Hill Botanic Garden, the Worcester Historical Museum or the Humane Society.

To view or leave a condolence, please visit Millie’s Book of Memories at www.HaysFuneralHome.com.