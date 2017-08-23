Wednesday, August 23rd, 2017 | Posted by

Northborough police log, Aug. 25 edition

Northborough

Sunday, Aug. 6

2:00 a.m. Patty Ln. Disturbance.
2:22 a.m. Arrested, Ashar H. Balaparya, 24, of 10 Vinnie Way, Shrewsbury, for OUI liquor, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes, passing where prohibited, speeding.

5:54 p.m. Whitney St. Animal calls.

7:15 p.m. South St. Fire Dept. asst.

Monday, Aug. 7

8:27 a.m. Intervale Farm Ln. Ambulance.

3:04 p.m. Woodstone Rd. Animal calls.

10:43 p.m. Lincoln St. Disturbance.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

2:06 p.m. Centre Dr. Ambulance.

4:56 p.m. Bearfoot Rd. Ambulance.

7:12 p.m. Main St. Dog complaint.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

10:32 a.m. West St. Disturbance.

4:39 p.m. Crawford St. Disturbance.

5:00 p.m. West Main St. Fraud.

7:05 p.m. Arrested, Timothy Wright, 58, of 258 Davis St., Northborough, on warrant.

11:36 p.m. Mentzer Ave. Narcotic drug violation.

Thursday, Aug. 10

2:24 a.m. Arrested, Jennifer Lee Devlin, 35, of 158 Howe, Apt. 2, Marlborough, on OUI liquor, negligent operation of MV, marked lanes violation, fail to dim headlights.

10:26 a.m. Washburn St. Larceny.

1:38 p.m. Lyman St. Vandalism.

8:15 p.m. Ridge Rd. Animal calls.

Friday, Aug. 11

11:45 a.m. Main St. Ambulance.

12:29 p.m. Arrested, Sahil Sharma, 25, of 153 Milk St., Apt. 2, Westborough, for receive stolen property +$250, attempt to commit crime.

1:47 p.m. Arrested, Jason J. Hardy, 45, of 24 Staple St., Lowell, for shoplifting by asportation 3rd off.

11:00 p.m. Cedar Hill St. Fire Dept. asst.

Saturday, Aug.12

1:29 a.m. Arrested, Roberto Uribe, 42, of 13 Forest Ave., Hudson, for negligent operation of motor vehicle, speeding in violation of special regulation, OUI liquor 2nd off.

10:10 a.m. West Main St. Larceny.

10:48 a.m. Harris Ave. Keep the peace.

12:30 p.m. Northgate Rd. Trespass.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.

