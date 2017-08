Shrewsbury police log, Aug. 25 edition

Shrewsbury

Thursday, Aug. 10

8:53 a.m. Blackthorn Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

9:09 a.m. Williamsburg Crt. Disturbance.

9:59 a.m. Seneca St. Harassment.

11:31 a.m. Travis Rd. Harassment.

12:10 p.m. Birch Brush Rd. Identity theft.

1:07 p.m. Summer St. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris.

2:21 p.m. Boston Tpke. Dispute.

4:09 p.m. Maple Ave. Dispute.

4:56 p.m. Arrested, Michael A. Thebodo Sr., 55, of 37 Francis Garden Crt., Shrewsbury, on warrant.

6:26 p.m. Judick St. Dispute.

8:12 p.m. Edgemere Bld. Dispute.

8:49 p.m. South St. Suspicious person/MV.

9:02 p.m. Arrested, Karen E. Harris, 58, of Acton St., Worcester, on warrant.

10:31 p.m. Main St. Suspicious person/MV.

Friday, Aug. 11

1:43 a.m. South Quinsigamond. Suspicious person/MV.

2:41 a.m. Boston Tpke. Dispute.

3:57 a.m. Arrested, Oscar A. Loja-Nivicela, 23, of 3 Buffum St., Worcester, for evade taxi fare, warrant.

10:18 a.m. Boston Tpke. Dispute.

3:35 p.m. Colonial Dr. Suspicious person/MV.

3:42 p.m. Judick St. Disturbance.

3:54 p.m. Arrested, James L. Hatshat, 51, of 16 Boyes Ave., Brookfield, for knowingly present where heroin kept, and Cynthia Lee Przystas, 33, of 16 Boyes Ave., Brookfield, for possession of Class A substance, warrant.

4:50 p.m. Arrested, Keith J. Dybas, 52, of 106 Burncoat St., 2nd fl, Worcester, for trespass.

5:50 p.m. Edgewood Rd. Disturbance.

9:06 p.m. Brook St. B&E residential.

Saturday, Aug. 12

1:10 a.m. Hartford Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

10:51 a.m. Westport Dr. Harassment

12:27 p.m. Arch St. Larceny.

1:00 p.m. Travis Rd. Larceny by check.

1:07 p.m. Hartford Tpke. B&E motor vehicle.

4:57 p.m. Boston Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

7:56 p.m. Appaloosa Dr./Green St. Suspicious person/MV.

10:41 p.m. Edgewater Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

Sunday, Aug. 13

12:56 a.m. Pineland Ave. Vandalism.

2:53 p.m. Sewell St., Vandalism.

2:15 p.m. Edgewood Rd. Dispute.

5:57 p.m. Rolfe Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

7:02 p.m. Florence St. Suspicious person/MV.

8:09 p.m. Svenson Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

9:09 p.m. Boston Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

9:45 p.m. Boston Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

Monday, Aug. 14

1:14 a.m. Oregon Ave. Disturbance.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.