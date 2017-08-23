Susan M. Zona, 83, of Northborough/Maynard

Northborough/Maynard – Susan M. (Racila) Zona, devoted wife of 43 years to Richard J. Zona, passed away peacefully early in the morning Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. She was 83 years old.

Susan was a longtime Northborough resident prior to moving to Maynard 11 years ago.

Susan was born Jan. 11, 1934 in Sangerville, Maine, and was the pride and joy of her parents, Victor M. and Beatrice E. (Greenier) Racila. She was educated in Northborough prior to earning her CNA.

Susan worked many years as a CNA for the VNA in Westborough where many clients benefited for her loving care. She also is remembered for the time spent as a waitress at the former White Cliffs in Northborough and giving of her time at the Bruce Center on Worcester.

Susan loved vacationing on the Cape, especially in Little Harbor. She was a long time communicant of St. Rose of Lima Parish in Northborough. She will be remembered by her family and friends as a caring and courageous woman who loved her family more than anything.

Among her survivors she leaves her husband, Richard; her two sons, Richard E. Benedict and wife Jane Sullivan of Naples, Fla. and Bryan V. Benedict of Worcester; and two daughters, Annemarie Taylor and husband Scott Taylor Sr. of Marlborough and Lynn Anne Quebec and her husband Edward of Fitzwilliam, N.H. She also leaves her grandchildren whom she was proud of, Judith (Taylor) Perry and husband John, George and Nicole Taylor, Scott Taylor Jr., and William V. Morse, as well as her great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Bethany Perry, Abigail and Antoinette Taylor, and Anthony and Samantha Morse.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, Aug. 28, at 11 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Parish, 244 W. Main St., Northborough, Burial will follow in Howard Street Cemetery, Northborough.

Please consider a donation in Susan’s name to a charity of your choice.

Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main St., Northborough, is assisting Susan’s family with all arrangements. To view or leave a condolence, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.