Assabet Valley Camera Club starts new season

Region – Assabet Valley Camera Club (AVCC), now going into its 37th year as a Hudson-based photography organization, meets the firsts and third Wednesday of the month from September through May. AVCC meetings are held in the Great Room at the Hudson Senior Center, 29 Church St., and begin at 7:30 p.m. The first meeting of the month generally features a program designed to instruct and/or to entertain camera enthusiasts. During the second monthly meeting, member competitions of both print and digital images are judged and critiqued by qualified individuals.

AVCC, a member of both the New England Camera Club Council and the Photographic Association of America, also participates in interclub competitions on regional, national and international levels. Members are of various ages with a diversity of experience from over 15 different communities in the surrounding area. Anyone interested in photography and expanding their pictorial skills is welcome to attend the next meeting Wednesday, Sept. 6. The evening’s program will feature a “Members’ Showcase,” where individuals will briefly present their photographic images based on a theme or highlights of their summer experiences.

Meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, visit the AVCC website at assabetvalleycc.com or contact John Gill, club president, at 978-293-5192.