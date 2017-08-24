Dube graduates from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine

Shrewsbury – Robert A. and Kathy V. Dube of Shrewsbury announce with great pride the graduation of their daughter, Michelle L. Dube, from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia, Pa. Michelle received a doctor of psychology degree in clinical psychology at the commencement ceremony held on July 31, 2017.

Michelle completed her pre-doctoral psychology internship with the U.S. Department of Justice (Federal Bureau of Prisons) in Butner, N.C.

Prior to receiving her doctorate degree, she received her master of science degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, her master of arts degree from Assumption College, and her bachelor of arts degree from the University of Massachusetts. She graduated from Shrewsbury High School in 2006.

Michelle is a member of the American Psychological Association, the American Psychology Law Society and the International Honor Society in Psychology (Psi Chi).

She is pursuing her lifelong dream of working for the Department of Justice.