June Hale, 84, of Grafton

Grafton – June (Richardson) Hale passed away Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. She died peacefully at home after a short illness, surrounded by her family.

She leaves behind her husband of 44 years, Elvin Hale; her son, Carmen A. Paglione Jr. and his wife Gloria; four grandchildren, Mark Paglione of Worcester, Joanne Paglione of Shrewsbury, Stephanie Paglione of Grafton, and Lee Ann Reger of Sturbridge; and five great-grandchildren, Zachary, Ashton, Kyle, Adelyn and Allyson. She was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Janovsky. She also leaves behind two nieces, Patty Ann Picard and Pamela Gemme, and two nephews, Kevin Janovsky and the late Kenneth Janovsky, as well as her brother-in-law, Charles Tuttlis, and his two daughters, Kelly and Jennifer of Baldwinsville, and a sister-in-law, Janice Silver of Dracut, and her daughter, Debra Dries, and son, Donald Silva.

June was born June 9, 1933, daughter of the late Kenneth Richardson and Margaret (Nevins). June attended school in Grafton.

She worked at J S Mason in Westborough and Crescent Manor Nursing Home in Grafton. She retired from Westborough State Hospital.

June enjoyed many world cruises and camping with her husband, Elvin, and spending as much time as possible with her family and playing bingo.

In lieu of flowers, please honor June with a memorial donation to The Grafton Senior Center, 30 Providence Rd., Grafton, MA 01519.

All are invited to gather with June’s family and friends Sunday, Aug. 27, from 5-8 p.m., at Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester St., N. Grafton. A funeral service for June will be held Monday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home. She will then be laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery in Grafton.

A Book of Memories to share a memory of June is available online at www.RoneyFuneralHome.com.