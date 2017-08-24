Thursday, August 24th, 2017 | Posted by

Marlborough Greek Festival Labor Day weekend

Marlborough – A Greek Festival will be held Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-4, at Sts. Anargyroi Greek Orthodox Church, 9 Central St., Marlborough. Festival hours are noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and noon to 5 p.m. Monday. The festival will include Greek food and pastries, live music and dancing, souvenirs and a marketplace, a silent auction, children’s activities and more. Admission is free. Rain or shine. For more information, visit www.stsanargyroi.org or call 508-485-2575.

