Marlborough Greek Festival Labor Day weekend
Marlborough – A Greek Festival will be held Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-4, at Sts. Anargyroi Greek Orthodox Church, 9 Central St., Marlborough. Festival hours are noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and noon to 5 p.m. Monday. The festival will include Greek food and pastries, live music and dancing, souvenirs and a marketplace, a silent auction, children’s activities and more. Admission is free. Rain or shine. For more information, visit www.stsanargyroi.org or call 508-485-2575.
Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=92295
Posted by Community Advocate Staff on Aug 24 2017. Filed under Events, Marlborough. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry