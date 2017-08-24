Thursday, August 24th, 2017 | Posted by

Shrewsbury Cultural Council seeks online grant proposals

Shrewsbury – The Shrewsbury Cultural Council has set a Monday, Oct. 16, deadline for organizations, schools and individuals to apply for funds supporting a range of cultural activities, including exhibits, festivals, children’s field trips, workshops, lectures, short-term artist residencies and performances. Beginning Friday, Sept. 1, applications should be submitted online at www.mass-culture.org (click on “Applicants”).

The Shrewsbury Cultural Council receives funds from the Massachusetts Cultural Council which allots a specific percentage annually to local cultural councils through funding generated by state Lottery Commission revenues. The Shrewsbury Cultural Council is part of a grassroots network of 329 such councils that serve every city and town in the state.

