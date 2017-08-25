Cecil A. Griffin, 98, of Westborough

Westborough – Cecil A. Griffin, 98, of Westborough, died peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 at the Metrowest Medical Center, Framingham, surrounded by family. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy E. (Cowling) Griffin.

Born in Derby, Vt., he was the son of the late Arland D. and Florence E. (Cobb) Griffin. He was a graduate of Barton Academy, Barton, Vt. and Graham Scientific Breeding School, Newark, N.J.

He moved to Massachusetts in 1942 and worked at Deerfoot Farms, Waveney Farms, Deary Bros., and St. Mark’s School in Southborough. He was a very active member of the First United Methodist Church in Westborough. He had been a resident of Westborough since 1959, previously living in Southborough and the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont.

Cecil is survived by his children, Arland G. Griffin and his wife Janis (Johnson) of Millsboro, Del. and Joyce R. Croci and her husband Edward of Milford; three grandchildren, Pamela L. Bonner and her husband David, Steven J. Griffin and his wife Ann, of Frederick, Md., and Alexia J. Ball and her husband, Brad, of Springfield, Mo.; and five great-grandchildren, Tyler, Bailey, and Josh Griffin, Wyatt Bonner of Frederick, Md., and Allie Beck of Springfield, Mo. He was predeceased by his son, Edwin W. Griffin; his great-grandson, Blake Arland Bonner; and his brothers, Lawrence, Dale, and Wayne Griffin.

Cecil will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

We would like to thank all of the staff at both the Willows and Beaumont for all they did for Cecil. He really appreciated all their kindness and help. Also, the staff at Metrowest Medical Center and Metrowest Hospice.

His funeral service will be held Sunday, Aug. 27, at 1:30 p.m., in the First United Methodist Church, 120 West Main St., Westborough. Graveside services will be held Monday, Aug. 28, at 2: p.m., in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Newport, Vt. Calling hours at the David A. Pickering Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough, are Saturday, Aug. 26, from 2-5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 120 West Main St., Westborough, MA 01581.