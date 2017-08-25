Companies partner to help local food insecurity

Shrewsbury – Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative, a program focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure, joined forces with Shaw’s on Aug. 8 to donate more than 40,000 pounds of protein to the Worcester County Food Bank (WCFB). The donation, equivalent to more than 160,000 servings, will help families fight hunger in Worcester County, where one in ten individuals are food insecure.

“We are grateful to Smithfield Foods and Shaw’s for their generous support,” said Jean G. McMurray, executive director of the WCFB. “Protein is so important to a healthy diet, but we know that it can be particularly difficult for people struggling with hunger to obtain adequate protein. This donation will help people in need right here in our community access protein. We want to thank Smithfield Foods and Shaw’s for joining us in the effort to help end hunger in Worcester County.”

Smithfield’s donation to Worcester County Food Bank was a part of the Helping Hungry Homes® 2017 nationwide donation tour. Throughout the annual tour, Smithfield will provide large-scale protein donations to nearly 60 food banks across the country. This donation adds to the more than 65 million servings of protein donated since 2011.

The WCFB is located at 474 Boston Turnpike, (Route 9) Shrewsbury. For more information on its services or how to donate, visit foodbank.org. For more information about Helping Hungry Homes® and a list of upcoming donation events, visit helpinghungryhomes.com.