Eagle Scout award to be presented to Westborough student

Zachary Colebourn with Knox Trail Council leaders in recognition of his advancement to Eagle Scout (Photo/submitted)

Westborough – Zachary Colebourn, of Westborough has earned the Eagle Scout award, the highest achievement of the Boy Scouts of America, reached by only 4 percent of all Scouts.

Zachary will be recognized in special Court of Honor Ceremony at the United Methodist Church in Westborough.

A member of Westborough’s Troop 382, Zachary is an exceptional Scout, having served in multiple leadership roles for the troop, according to Scoutmaster Paul Kafig.

Each Eagle Scout candidate must earn 21 merit badges and successfully plan, design and lead a service project benefiting the community, a religious institution, or a school in order to earn the award. Zachary’s Eagle Project involved a targeted food drive to support the Dismas House, a nonprofit organization in Worcester, dedicated to helping former prisoners rebuild their lives. In his project, Zachary worked with multiple area grocers, over a dozen scouts and adults to raise over $7,000 in food and household supplies for the organization. In addition, his project helped raise awareness for the organization.

Zachary is a member of St. Luke’s Church where he volunteers as an altar server. He has also traveled to Appalachia for the past two summers with the Appalachia Service Project, Westborough, to rebuild homes in this poor area of the country. He is active in Westborough High School’s soccer, swimming and track programs and is a member of the National Honor Society. He will be graduating Westborough High School in 2019. Zachary is the son of Jennifer and Christopher Colebourn of Westborough.

 

Posted by on Aug 25 2017.

