Friday, August 25th, 2017

Experienced stylist returns to local area

Pauline Robertson (Photo/submitted)

Northborough – Stylist Pauline Robertson is back from the Chestnut Hill area at LaRuche Salon and Spa in Northborough. She has been in the hair industry for well over 20 years as an educator for Paul Mitchell, Goldwell, Kadus and Brocato. Robertson has trained with Bumble and Bumble, Vidal Sassoon, American Crew, Kerastase, Redken and Loreal. In addition, she has managed salons both coasts and has been a brand manager for a U.S. distributor.

Previously, Robertson worked in southern California in a high-end men’s salon where she learned barbering skills and coloring men’s hair. She considers hair color for both men and women her specialty. She also is skilled in styling hair for both men and women, formal styling for brides and Keratin Treatments.

Robertson said she is happy to be back in the area, where she is adding to her existing clientele.

La Ruche Salon and Spa is located at 10 Southwest Cutoff, Northborough. For more information, call 949-500-6304 or email paulinerob8332@gmail.com.

