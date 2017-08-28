David Baldelli, 60, of Northborough/Worcester

Northborough/Worcester – David “Bella” “Chachi” Baldelli died peacefully Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 after a short illness surrounded by his loved ones. He was 60 years old.

Raised in Northborough, David was a 1975 graduate of Algonquin Regional High School. He played hockey for years with the North Stars. Many will remember Dave from his younger days working at the White Cliffs and especially W.C.D. Garage. Later in life, he worked as an electrician for an independent contractor.

Dave will always be remembered for his incredible wit, especially his hilarious rendition of the Men From Maine jokes. He called his parents his best friends and had a close, loving relationship with his sister and brothers. Always ended a phone conversation with “I love you.” He was a loving and kind- hearted soul. He loved fishing with his buddy Rex and hanging out with his “family” of incredible friends at Ralph’s Tavern. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.

David leaves behind his parents, Bob and Jean Baldelli of Northborough; his sister, Pam and her husband Mike Flynn of Shrewsbury; his brother, Daniel and his wife Susan of Templeton; and his brother, Robert of Worcester. He also leaves behind four loving nieces and their families and many wonderful and caring friends.

In lieu of flowers find a way to use that money to help someone in need. In the spirit of Dave, pay-it-forward and reach out and make someone’s life a little easier.

David’s family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 1, from 4-6 p.m., at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main St., Northborough. David’s family cordially invites everyone to the Vincent F. Picard American Legion Post 234, located at 402 W Main St., Northborough, immediately following the calling hours for a time of reminiscing and continued celebration of David’s life.

To leave a condolence or to share a story please visit David’s Book of Memories at www.HaysFuneralHome.com.