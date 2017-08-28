Monday, August 28th, 2017 | Posted by

David Baldelli, 60, of Northborough/Worcester

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Northborough/Worcester – David “Bella” “Chachi” Baldelli died peacefully Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 after a short illness surrounded by his loved ones. He was 60 years old.

Raised in Northborough, David was a 1975 graduate of Algonquin Regional High School. He played hockey for years with the North Stars. Many will remember Dave from his younger days working at the White Cliffs and especially W.C.D. Garage. Later in life, he worked as an electrician for an independent contractor.

Dave will always be remembered for his incredible wit, especially his hilarious rendition of the Men From Maine jokes. He called his parents his best friends and had a close, loving relationship with his sister and brothers. Always ended a phone conversation with “I love you.” He was a loving and kind- hearted soul. He loved fishing with his buddy Rex and hanging out with his “family” of incredible friends at Ralph’s Tavern. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.

David leaves behind his parents, Bob and Jean Baldelli of Northborough; his sister, Pam and her husband Mike Flynn of Shrewsbury; his brother, Daniel and his wife Susan of Templeton; and his brother, Robert of Worcester. He also leaves behind four loving nieces and their families and many wonderful and caring friends.

In lieu of flowers find a way to use that money to help someone in need. In the spirit of Dave, pay-it-forward and reach out and make someone’s life a little easier.

David’s family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 1, from 4-6 p.m., at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main St., Northborough. David’s family cordially invites everyone to the Vincent F. Picard American Legion Post 234, located at 402 W Main St., Northborough, immediately following the calling hours for a time of reminiscing and continued celebration of David’s life.

To leave a condolence or to share a story please visit David’s Book of Memories at www.HaysFuneralHome.com.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=92445

Posted by on Aug 28 2017. Filed under Northborough, Obituaries. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Roger Middleton: I’ve recently acquired a few tapes from my grandmother’s estate, since her passing...
  • Allen: Haha I can’t feel too sorry for a bunch of dumb birds becoming road kill. Plus, why are geese so great?...
  • Ken Kormanak: Great restoration of your tank in Northborough. Its also good to know that the Collings Foundation has...
  • Bruce Tretter: Helping people and doing it in a manner that genuinely puts them at ease is what Gary does best. You...
  • Jim Bagdon: Abrams Company of the United States Army Brotherhood of Tankers would like to send a special thanks Larry...

Recently Added