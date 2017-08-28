Northborough’s annual Applefest promises fun-filled weekend

Northborough – This year’s annual Applefest in Northborough promises to be an exciting event for the whole family. It showcases the true spirit of community as many organizations come together Sept. 14-17.

The fun kicks off Thursday evening with a pizza dinner and kids’ event featuring the Stupendous Mr. Magichead at the Robert E. Melican Middle School, 145 Lincoln St., beginning at 5 p.m. sponsored by Northborough Girl Scouts and Northborough Elementary Schools PTO.

Friday will feature the Applefest dessert bake-off, followed by a luncheon, at the Senior Center, 119 Bearfoot Road, starting at 11 a.m.

From 7:30-11:30 p.m., the popular Applefest Gala will take place at Juniper Hills Golf Course Pavillion. The third annual gala, hosted by the Northborough Education Foundation, will include a cash bar and hors d’oeuvres followed by dancing to live music provided by the band Fever.

The Corridor Nine Area Chamber of Commerce 5K road race will be held Saturday morning. For more information about the race, see page XXXX.

Throughout the day, a farmers market will be open on the town common from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the library, 24 Main St., will hold a sidewalk book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition, a hike of Edmunds Hill Trail, organized by the Northborough Trails Committee, will take place from 12-1 p.m.

The Historical Society building, 52 Main St., will offer tours Saturday and Sunday from 12-4 p.m. and host the Art & Bloom Show and bake sale sponsored by Northborough Garden Club and Northboro Art Guild.

Members of the Northborough Junior Woman’s Club will be selling their famous apple pies and apple crisp at Trinity Church, 23 Main St., from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The American Legion Post 234, 402 Main St., will host a chicken BBQ between 4-6 p.m. and tickets can be pre-purchased.

The athletic fields at Algonquin Regional High School, 67 Bartlett St., come alive at 4 p.m. where the Knights of Columbus and Northboro Challenger League will be grilling burgers and hotdogs. The entire family will find entertainment with moonwalks, a robotics show, face painting and games. The day will close with a spectacular fireworks display.

Sunday morning, from 7-11 a.m., Northborough Boy Scouts will hold their pancake breakfast at American Legion Post 234.

Kids can receive free fire hats as they visit the Northborough Fire Department during its Open House from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 11 Pierce St.

Two fairs will be held on Sunday. The Trinity Craft Fair will run from10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Trinity Church, 23 Main St., and the Rotary Club Street Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Blake Street.

Visitors can take a break from the many activities and enjoy the Old Tyme Luncheon from 12-3 p.m. at the Historical Society Building.

Car enthusiasts will enjoy the Classic Car Show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Northborough Shopping Plaza on Route 20. Attendees can see many classic cars, ranging from late ‘60s through mid-70s muscle cars to hot rods to late-model Corvettes.

A highlight of Applefest is the parade, which begins at 1 p.m. from Lincoln Street, down Main Street through downtown, and ending at the Northborough Historical Building.

The weekend will wrap up with the Taste of Northborough event in the cafeteria of the Melican Middle School from 4-6 p.m. where guests can sample some of Northborough restaurants’ finest cuisine.

Applefest, Inc., is a volunteer-run event that relies on donations from residents and businesses to support the four-day event including the fireworks. Donations can be made online at www.northboroughapplefest.com. Information on all Applefest events can be found on the website, or on their Twitter or Facebook page.