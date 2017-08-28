Worcester girl survives after man allegedly throws her off Lake Quinsigamond bridge

Shrewsbury/Worcester – The Worcester Police Department released this statement this morning:

On August 27th at about 4:00 AM, a seven-year-old female was found in Shrewsbury. She spoke to the Shrewsbury Police, which began a collaborative effort between the Shrewsbury PD, the Worcester PD, detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, and the Massachusetts State Police.

The seven-year-old was at a family party at her grandparents’ house on Forestdale Rd in Worcester. At about 2:30 AM, she was taken from the residence by a family friend without the permission of her parents. She was put in a car, strangled, and thrown off a bridge into Lake Quinsigamond. She survived the drop and swam to shore, where she was eventually discovered with visible, but not life-threatening injuries.

Joshua Hubert, thirty-five-years-old of 3 Bernice St, was arrested on Sunday at the Worcester Police Station and charged with Kidnapping, at this time. The investigation continues. He will be arraigned today in Worcester District Court.