Monday, August 28th, 2017 | Posted by

Worcester girl survives after man allegedly throws her off Lake Quinsigamond bridge

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Shrewsbury/Worcester – The Worcester Police Department released this statement this morning:

 On August 27th at about 4:00 AM, a seven-year-old female was found in Shrewsbury. She spoke to the Shrewsbury Police, which began a collaborative effort between the Shrewsbury PD, the Worcester PD, detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, and the Massachusetts State Police.

The seven-year-old was at a family party at her grandparents’ house on Forestdale Rd in Worcester. At about 2:30 AM, she was taken from the residence by a family friend without the permission of her parents. She was put in a car, strangled, and thrown off a bridge into Lake Quinsigamond. She survived the drop and swam to shore, where she was eventually discovered with visible, but not life-threatening injuries.

Joshua Hubert, thirty-five-years-old of 3 Bernice St, was arrested on Sunday at the Worcester Police Station and charged with Kidnapping, at this time.  The investigation continues.  He will be arraigned today in Worcester District Court.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=92440

Posted by on Aug 28 2017. Filed under Byline Stories, Police & Fire, Shrewsbury, This Just In. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Roger Middleton: I’ve recently acquired a few tapes from my grandmother’s estate, since her passing...
  • Allen: Haha I can’t feel too sorry for a bunch of dumb birds becoming road kill. Plus, why are geese so great?...
  • Ken Kormanak: Great restoration of your tank in Northborough. Its also good to know that the Collings Foundation has...
  • Bruce Tretter: Helping people and doing it in a manner that genuinely puts them at ease is what Gary does best. You...
  • Jim Bagdon: Abrams Company of the United States Army Brotherhood of Tankers would like to send a special thanks Larry...

Recently Added