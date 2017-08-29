Barbara A. Michalak, 85, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Barbara A. (Heron) Michalak, 85, of Shrewsbury, passed away in her home, surrounded by loving family, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Her loving husband, George S. Michalak, predeceased her in 2012.

Barbara is survived by her devoted daughter, Diane L. Michalak of Shrewsbury; son-in-law John P. Duquette of Northborough; two brothers, John Heron of Milford and David Heron and his wife Peggy of Falmouth; two sisters, Sandra Lombardi and her husband Bernie of Guilford, Conn. and Janet Hagan of Canaan, N.Y.; six cherished grandchildren, Michael Michalak, John Duquette and his wife Lorena, Jamie Duquette, Joseph Duquette and his wife Melissa, Jeffrey Duquette and his wife Lindsay, and Juliann Duquette; six adored great-grandchildren, Florencia, Camdyn, Dillon, Nicole, Tyler, and Chase; two sisters-in-law, Helene Johnson of Worcester and Irene Gregarczyk of Shrewsbury; several nieces and nephews; and many good friends. Barbara was unfortunately predeceased by several loving members of her family, including her beloved daughter, Susan Duquette in 2013; two sisters, Anne Smith and Eleanor Ronan; a niece, Kris-Ann Lombardi; and nephew, Todd Hagan.

Barbara was born in Hopedale, daughter of the late, John and Anna (Anzivino) Heron. She grew up in Hopedale and graduated from Saint Mary’s High School in Milford. She loved to be active and won several awards at swimming and diving competitions at Hopedale Pond; skills she used to teach her grandchildren to swim in their backyard pool.

Barbara also participated in several bowling leagues, and was the proud winner of several trophies.

Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend; she simply adored her family, and was delighted to be surrounded by their love. She enjoyed many Sunday dinners and cooking Italian cookies with her family, and always looked forward to spending summers with her daughter and son in law at their home on the Cape.

Barbara was a talented cross-stitcher and loved to knit, making many afghan’s for her whole family. She loved her gardens and was a long time member of the Frohsinn Club where she was a member of the club’s Scholarship Committee. She enjoyed getting together with friends to play cards and talk about her adventurous days when she moved to California for a year after high school.

A memorial Mass for Barbara will be Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m., in Saint Anne’s Church, 120 Boston Tpke. (Route 9), Shrewsbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Why Me?-Sherry’s House, 1152 Pleasant St., Worcester, MA 01602.