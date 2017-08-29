First Church in Marlborough hosts ‘bucket’ fundraiser for hurricane victims

Marlborough – The First Church in Marlborough, 37 High St., has announced that it will be accepting Church World Service Emergency Cleanup Buckets for the victims of Hurricane Harvey and will ship them at First Church’s expense to CWR services.

The church is asking for individuals and teams to consider putting together these buckets following these guidelines:

Each bucket is worth $75 and must contain:

One five-gallon bucket with resealable lid (If bucket has been used, clean well but do not use if it has held chemicals of any kind.)

•Four scouring pads

•Seven sponges, including one large

•One scrub brush

•Eighteen reusable cleaning towels (e.g. Easy Wipes)

•One 50 oz. or two 25 oz. bottle(s) of liquid laundry detergent

•One 16-28 oz. bottle of liquid disinfectant dish soap

•One 12-16 oz. bottle of household cleaner that can be mixed with water (no spray bottles)

•One package of 48-50 clothespins

•Clothesline, two 50 ft. or one 100 ft.

•Five dust masks

•Two pairs nonsurgical latex gloves

•One pair work gloves, cotton with leather palm or all leather

•24-28 heavy duty or contractor type 30-45 gallon trash bags on a roll and removed from carton

•One 6-9 oz. bottle of non-aerosol insect repellent

Please DO NOT add anything to them. All cleaning items must be new – all liquid items must be capped and securely tightened. Place all items into the bucket, making sure they are packed securely to avoid damage during shipment. Snap the lid on tight and seal with packing tape.

Buckets can be brought in on Sunday before or after worship at 10 a.m. or during office hours.

Buckets will be accepted from all people of goodwill and if requested the church will “donation in kind.” Church officials noted that they are hoping to put together and ship 25 buckets but will do their best ship any that are donated. So far the church has set aside $500 for the shipping costs.

A special collection for the victims will be taken this Sunday, Sept. 2 during the 10 a.m. service. For more information contact the church at 508-485-6297.