Nancy S. Beisaw, 79, of Worcester

Worcester – Nancy Simpson Beisaw, 79, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 at the Notre Dame Health Care Center, Harmony Village.

Born in Worcester of the late Roland and Mildred Simpson, she was the beloved wife of Dr. Norman Beisaw of Shrewsbury.

She leaves her three children, Lynn Duttlinger of Chesterton, Ind.; Gary Beisaw and wife Jane of Shrewsbury; and Susan Butler and husband William of Holden. She was blessed with six grandchildren, Michael, Gary Jr., Andrew, Ashleigh, Katherine, and Kevin, and one great-grandchild, McKenna. She is survived by a brother, Donald Simpson of Ogunquit, Maine. She also leaves behind her faithful canine companion, Bonnie.

Nancy graduated from Classical High School in Worcester, received an Associate Degree from Colby Jr. College, and later earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Assumption College while raising a family. She worked as a service representative at AT&T and, during the Vietnam conflict, was a Red Cross Volunteer at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington D.C., assisting in the Air Evac Unit and the ER for three years. After returning to Massachusetts and completing her Social Service degree, she served for many years as a hospice volunteer for the Worcester Visiting Nurse Association.

As a young child, Nancy developed a great love for nature, flower gardening, wild flowers, birds, and fairies. Her home for 45 years in Shrewsbury was surrounded by her beautiful gardens in which she found great pleasure and pride. In 1978, Nancy discovered an isolated and dilapidated one room trapper’s cabin with no electricity or running water in the woods of Maine near her husband’s birthplace. Together they lovingly restored their wilderness cabin and spent many years there sharing their love of nature with family and friends.

Time was spent walking game trails and dirt roads, appreciating the raw beauty and simplicity of the Maine woods, and always listening for the song of Nan’s favorite bird – the wood thrush. She and her husband had the great fortune to travel and explore many areas of the world, including Africa, Alaska, Canada, the Yucatan, New Guinea, and the British Isles – but Nan’s favorite trips always began by heading north to her cabin in the woods of Maine, her second home.

Ultimately, Nan’s greatest joy came from time spent with family. She and her husband shared a marriage of 58 years built on love, trust, and true friendship. She took immeasurable pride in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild, and she never missed an opportunity to share in and support their interests and talents.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Naren Sodha, Dr. Elizabeth Howard, and the entire staff of Notre Dame Long Term Care Center’s Harmony Village for their compassion and love.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours Thursday, Aug. 31, from 4-7 p.m., at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, Shrewsbury Center.

Memorial donations may be made to Mass Audubon, 208 Great Rd., Lincoln, MA 01773; Notre Dame Health Care Center, attn: Advancement Office, 555 Plantation St., Worcester, MA 01605; or Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Indiana, 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.