Tuesday, August 29th, 2017 | Posted by

Northborough Crossing to host Back to ‘Cool’

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Northborough – It is Back to “Cool” at Northborough Crossing, 9012 Shops Way, Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with family fun throughout the center. Shoppers gearing up for the new school year will enjoy fun free activities for the kids including the Ultimate Mobile Game Truck, face painting, music, balloons, games, hula hoops, limbo stick, prizes and more.  Meet Disney’s Moana who will create customized hair barrettes.

For more information visit www.northboroughcrossing.com

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=92480

Posted by on Aug 29 2017. Filed under Business, Events, Northborough. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Roger Middleton: I’ve recently acquired a few tapes from my grandmother’s estate, since her passing...
  • Allen: Haha I can’t feel too sorry for a bunch of dumb birds becoming road kill. Plus, why are geese so great?...
  • Ken Kormanak: Great restoration of your tank in Northborough. Its also good to know that the Collings Foundation has...
  • Bruce Tretter: Helping people and doing it in a manner that genuinely puts them at ease is what Gary does best. You...
  • Jim Bagdon: Abrams Company of the United States Army Brotherhood of Tankers would like to send a special thanks Larry...

Recently Added