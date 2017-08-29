Northborough Crossing to host Back to ‘Cool’

Northborough – It is Back to “Cool” at Northborough Crossing, 9012 Shops Way, Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with family fun throughout the center. Shoppers gearing up for the new school year will enjoy fun free activities for the kids including the Ultimate Mobile Game Truck, face painting, music, balloons, games, hula hoops, limbo stick, prizes and more. Meet Disney’s Moana who will create customized hair barrettes.

For more information visit www.northboroughcrossing.com